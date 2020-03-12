The OnePlus Blog | Why OnePlus needs to bring 4G models to India

This is why OnePlus needs to have 4G offerings alongside the 5G-enabled phones. This is why OnePlus needs to have 4G offerings alongside the 5G-enabled phones.

OnePlus is gearing up for its first launch of 2020 and while we have heard a lot about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series, the first bit of official information recently came from the brand CEO himself. Giving a sneak peek to the upcoming lineup, Pete Lau confirmed that all three OnePlus phones in the series will be 5G enabled.

Lau assured that the more expensive Pro model of the lineup will be not as expensive as top-end iPhones and the regular model will have modest specs with an accessible price tag. However, he also confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will be expensive than its predecessor OnePlus 7T series, establishing that with new technology coming in, the “prices will inevitably rise”.

We know that India is a price-sensitive market. As OnePlus is going up the price ladder with every launch, its fans aren’t really happy. The “affordable flagship” and “flagship killer” tags now do not sit well with the brand considering the OnePlus phones now start at Rs 37,999. There are other manufacturers in the market which are coming out with flagship devices at prices much below what is offered by OnePlus.

Controlling the prices of its phones should be the first concern of OnePlus in India. Clearly, 5G technology adds up to the pricing but India doesn’t need 5G handsets, at least until 2022. OnePlus’ decision to launch a full 5G lineup might make sense in the parts of the world where 5G is available, but in markets like India, it does not add up. With the OnePlus 8 lineup, the brand needs to follow the footsteps of iQOO 3 and not the Realme X50 Pro.

Realme launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G in India as the country’s first 5G-enabled smartphone followed by iQOO 3. While all three models of Realme X50 Pro are 5G-enabled, the iQOO 3 comes with two 4G-models with only a single 5G variant in the lineup. The top-end 5G-models from Realme and iQOO phones with 12GB RAM are priced the same but iQOO 3 completely trumped the Realme X50 Pro on the price front for the low-end models because of its 4G offerings.

If OnePlus wants to appeal to the Indian audience, it should come out with cheaper 4G-models alongside 5G-enabled phones in the country. It will give users the power to choose what they really want in a OnePlus phone. And while we are at it, we are looking forward to the OnePlus 8 Lite– as we discussed last week.

