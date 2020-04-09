Sony reveals PlayStation 5 (PS5) DualSense controller: What changes this time around?

Sony has finally given the world a glimpse at its upcoming PlayStation 5 (PS5) by revealing the DualSense wireless controller for its next-gen console. This time around the PS5’s new DualSense controller relies on a new technology that takes advantage of haptic motors, rather than rumble motors.

Sony says using these haptic sensors and motors will provide a much realistic touch and feel to the user when they are gaming. This will mean more powerful sensations, when one plays the game; for example you would feel the tension when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow. In a detailed article, Wired has explained exactly how this haptic feedback gets translated when one is playing different kinds of games on the PS5 and it appears to result in very immersive experiences.

If one were to go by the specifications battle, the Xbox Series X looks set to outperform the Sony PlayStation 5. What might work in PlayStation 5’s favour is that Sony is putting its focus mainly on the experience.

The new design certainly has the world divided. I’m not a fan of the design right, especially when compared to the PS4 controller. I would have preferred if they had taken the route of just perfecting the DualShock 4. The White and Black mix of colours don’t look appealing to me right now.

What I liked was the integration of the LED light that now takes up more than half of the front panel and it looks gorgeous. This is also the first controller from Sony to feature a USB Type-C port, which for some of us might lessen the number of cables that we keep.

Sony’s PS5 controller comes with an in-built rechargeable battery and you won’t have to buy batteries separately, which is a positive. In comparison, the Xbox controller still does not come with a battery pack. I think we should all thank Sony for not removing the battery pack that has been included since Sony’s original DualShock wireless controller.

Due to this amount of extensive motors and sensors, the controller looks thicker. Microsoft to break past this thickness issue by offering gamers offset analogue sticks. However, the PS5 controller sticks with the bottom dual-stick layout. I still like the feel of the Xbox One controller much more than the PS4 controller, as it just feels more ergonomic due to the offset sticks.

While looking at the controller, it just gives me a more futuristic vibe, hinting at what the PS5 might hold under its design belt. Perhaps the design might end up resembling the renders which were revealed by LetsGoDigital.

With the PS5 controller, Sony has removed the share button and replaced it with a create button, though the function likely remains the same which is to let players upload their clips or broadcast their game live.

For players who play online multiplayer games, the PS5 controller does bring a life saver feature. And that is the addition of a microphone array. This means players will not be dependent on their headphones at all times, especially when they want to reply quickly to other players during a session.

A lot of the features that the PS5 Dual Sense controller comes with appear to be well thought off and might help the PS5 pull ahead of the Xbox Series X. Despite my mixed feelings over the design, I have to say that the PS5 is looking a lot more promising after the reveal of this controller.

