Sign in with Apple: Here’s why this could be big

By the end of this year, when you try to sign in to an app from an Apple device there will be more than the Google and Facebook login options on offer. At WWDC in San Jose, Apple announced that it will offer a “Sign in With Apple” option for developers to integrate into their apps.

Advertising

While this might seem as a simple new add-on for apps, there could be more to this move. Apple is touting its option as more secure in comparison with what Facebook and Google have been offering users over the last decade or so.

Adding to the privacy quotient Apple allows users to hide their actual email from the app developers. If a user chooses this option, Apple will randomly create an email ID to show the developer and forward mail to your iCloud ID.

Given the issues Facebook particularly has had in keeping the data from its users safe, it won’t be tough to convince users to try out the new option. What would be interesting to see is if apps limit themselves to the Apple option for sign in. That will really set the cat among the pigeons.

Advertising

Also read: Apple WWDC 2019: iPadOS could be the bridge between iOS and macOS

But before that, it is almost certain that Apple will make it mandatory as the note says “it will be required as an option” in apps that require third-party sign in. There could be a bit of pushback from some developers, especially those who are not just on iOS. For developers, this will mean some changes to their apps, which they might not really be keen to make.

But for customers, this means more choice and that’s always good. A more secure option is even better.

Disclaimer: The writer is in San Jose on the invite of Apple