Samsung in 2023: What’s next for the world’s largest smartphone maker

Alas, 2022 wasn’t quite the year for Samsung as we hoped for. It started the year with a bang with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and by mid-year, we saw updates to the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip. Somehow, both Apple and Google overshadowed Samsung with their flagships despite a mixed year for the smartphone market.

But, ahem, we are still optimistic about Samsung and its future lineup for this year and will keep our eyes peeled for breakthrough moments that may pop up on my newsfeed and shape the smartphone market in years to come. Now, without further ado, here is what we expect from Samsung in 2023.

Galaxy S23 Ultra to hog the limelight

The new Galaxy S23 series is coming in 2023. No surprise there, right? Aside from the usual different variants, we might also see an updated Galaxy S23 Ultra. But the big news will not be the design but the camera prowess of the phone. Last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra already had an excellent camera but its immediate successor might be even better camera-wise at least in taking low-light shots. The device will reportedly have a “night vision” camera besides a 200 MP primary camera which is expected to be an upgraded version of the ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

Samsung already makes the best Android flagships on the market, but the question is where will the company go from here? Smartphones reached a plateau in terms of innovation and not just Samsung but every company, including Apple, is facing the same challenge. For the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung needs to offer one or two features that consumers hadn’t thought about. A more experimental Galaxy S23 Ultra might ignite interest in Samsung’s flagship phones that have become “too predictable” in recent years.

Spicing up foldable smartphones

For the last two generations, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip haven’t changed much. Barring a few tweaks here and there, the devices not only look identical but perform just slightly better than the last generation. The existing Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are Samsung’s best foldables yet, but there’s always room for improvement. The next foldable phones, the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, when they arrive in the second half of the year, should focus on design improvements aside from offering reduced creases, better durability and high-end cameras.

The Z Fold is still awkward to use as a daily driver when closed—it’s a bulky phone when using it on one hand. Samsung should take a page out from Oppo’s Find N2 design which is less chunky and has a more practical design than the Z Fold 4. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 should adopt a lightweight design so that it feels more compact. We also don’t mind seeing the S-Pen coming to the next version of Galaxy Z Fold.

Speaking of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung needs to come up with fresh ideas to make sure the flip-style phone doesn’t feel like a standard smartphone. Right now, the Z Flip delivers a smartphone experience that doesn’t look any different from the phones we use every day.

Renewed focus on the sub-10K segment

When Samsung left the sub-10K segment a few years ago, it gave many Chinese smartphone makers an opportunity to grab the market share in India. And that strategy worked wonders for many brands. But Samsung is once again ready to refocus on the budget smartphone segment with the Galaxy F04 due for launch soon. It might not be the most rewarding segment anymore, but there are millions of Indians who are yet to upgrade from a feature phone to a smartphone. As Chinese vendors continue to deviate from the sub-10K segment, it offers Samsung a perfect opportunity to target first-time smartphone users. A phone like the Galaxy F04 could boost the company’s market share and appeal to consumers who are cutting costs amid current economic uncertainties.

The Galaxy S23 FE, if Samsung launches this year, could increase its market share in the mid-premium smartphone segment. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Galaxy S23 FE, if Samsung launches this year, could increase its market share in the mid-premium smartphone segment. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

Bring back the ‘affordable’ flagship FE series

Samsung needs the affordable flagship FE series more than ever. Sure, Samsung has the popular Galaxy A-series of smartphones, but that approach hasn’t worked to expand on a strategy to cut entry point prices of flagship phones to grow its user base. This is why Samsung needs to launch a Galaxy S23 FE variant to fend off increased competition from Apple and OnePlus in India.

With the Galaxy S20 FE, the company has demonstrated in the past that there are takers for an affordable flagship smartphone. A strip-down version of the Galaxy S23 could be a mass-market premium smartphone that might change the fortunes of Samsung in the premium segment in India. Samsung’s goal should be to provide consumers with an “aspirational” smartphone without the sticker price of a flagship device. The company needs to price the Galaxy S23 FE such that it sends a message that the device is for everyone, an approach that’s different from what Samsung usually follows with its flagship Galaxy S and Z series.