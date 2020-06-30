Will remote working and learning lead to an era of multi-PC homes

Microsoft Computer at a store (AP File Photo) Microsoft Computer at a store (AP File Photo)

By Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – India Sales, AMD

These unprecedented times of social distancing led by the Covid-19 Pandemic has changed the way consumers and businesses operate. These changes have pushed us to reinvent the way we function while ensuring our productivity and performance levels are kept intact. Organizations worldwide have encouraged their employees to work from home and are likely to continue operating in this manner for months to come. 74% of companies plan to permanently shift to more remote work post-COVID-19, according to Gartner. Global Capability Centers (GCCs) with presence in India might follow suit as over 60% of companies are considering formal remote working set-ups in the future, as per a recent E&Y report. Schools and educational institutes are emphasizing on digital learning, with teachers and students adapting to this new mode of learning. As we navigate and adapt to this new normalcy, we need to create better access to a steady tech infrastructure for our homes.

While PCs and laptops have been a common part of most households, they are often shared on a rotation basis among children and adults. We have witnessed families inclining towards one PC for all their needs, unlike smartphones which are owned by most family members. The necessity of a personal computer has changed over the years from being an opulent purchase to a desirable good to own device and to now being an essential investment.

The current situation is driving a dynamic shift in consumer behavior with multi-PCs per family becoming prevalent. With the future of working and learning changing, spending long durations in front of PCs and laptops are inevitable. Our personal pursuits are altering too as we spend more time indoors. There are many choices for PC usage from gaming to online upskilling programs, a plethora of entertainment content and even virtual hobby forums are on the rise. People are connecting more with their friends and families digitally and are looking at various virtual avenues to invest their time in. This shift is enabling consumers to recognize the need for dependable and powerful devices along with stronger broadband connectivity for hassle-free computing experiences that address their professional, educational, and personal needs at home for their children and themselves.

Online learning which saw a nascent adoption in schools, will now be an integral part of curriculums across K-12 and higher educational segments. The upsurge on digital education is one of the key rationales towards the adoption of multi-PCs. Amazon’s data suggests that remote working and e-learning have led to surges in search for tech products and accessories post the resuming of ecommerce operations in the country. This includes over 2x increase for laptops and tablets, 3x increase for routers, 2x increase for peripherals like mouse and keyboards and 1.3 x increase for printers.

As home becomes the new location of work and education, here are 4Ps that play key roles in creating seamless computing experiences:

Performance: A machine packed with a strong performing CPU and GPU is key not only for your increasing office workloads or learning needs of students, but also meets your personal computing wants. Performance of your device helps you in a long run as it allows you to multi-task, complete assignments on time, without any lags and also lets you indulge in casual gaming or stream content effortlessly.

Privacy: Remote functioning should enable users to become more self-aware about cyber citizenship and its responsibilities. Home environments are more vulnerable to cyberattacks and we need stricter vigilance on devices that are used for our work and educational purposes by students. Users need to secure their systems with stronger passwords, update the firewall protection software frequently, and switch off the webcams and shut down devices when not in use.

Portability: Laptops have evolved over time with increased power efficiency to get through longer durations of usage. Consumers prefer laptops with ultra-thin form factors and convertibles that double up as tablets with touch and pen functionalities, for their effortless usage and ease of movement within the house.

Price: Technological advancements have made personal computing devices accessible at all price points. Whether you opt for desktop PCs, hardware components to build your own system, or a well powered and designed laptop, options are plenty. These devices match various budget and user requirements for students, working professionals, content creators, entertainment seekers and gamers alike.

This transformation to remote functioning is enabling consumers to embrace a fairly new lifestyle and make it part of their routine. We live in an on-demand and highly connected world where the need for multi-PC homes is vital to create and collaborate more, without any hindrance of time. As personal computing becomes more personal, this trend will blend into a physical and virtual tomorrow.

