The Realme Blog: The Narzo series is coming, but is this a good time?

Recently Realme posted a video on its social media channels and everyone thought the company is releasing a music video or something. But no, it was the promo video of a new smartphone series called Narzo. Wait, what? Narzo? What does that even mean? Well, Realme is yet to reveal the mystery behind the name, but it does say that this series is for Generation Z aka the youth.

It’s great that the company is trying different strategies to attract consumers but I feel it is a bad time to launch a smartphone in India given companies are being affected by the closure of manufacturing units and workers unable to come to work.

Most companies have postponed their scheduled launch events to April but Realme said it will go ahead with the launch. It will be a recorded launch video as most employees are working from home. However, all this was before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day pan-India lockdown. Will the plans change, we will have to wait and see.

Here’s everything we know about Realme Narzo smartphone series

So even as the Narzo 10 and 10A smartphones are launching in India on March 26, the actual sales could be delayed.

Also, the brand has suspended its manufacturing operations in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh from March 21, 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic. Realme also said that COVID-19 will temporarily affect the inventory and supply in the market for some time. This could not just impact the sales of the Narzo series but also all other recently launched Realme phones.

Why Narzo?

With Realme Narzo the company wants to be more than just a camera phone, given that has been its key focus for (almost) all its recently launched phones. It has revealed that both the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10 A will come with a powerful processor, impressive screen, big 5000mAh battery paired with fast charging support. Teasers have confirmed that the Narzo 10 will include four cameras at the back while there 10A will sport three of them.

I feel the Realme Narzo series will take a different approach as far as the design is concerned. The teasers show that the Narzo 10 with quad cameras will sport Realme X special garlic and ginger edition like design with vertical lines throughout the rear panel of the phone. I had used the Realme X ginger edition for some time when it was launched last year and feel it’s still the best-designed Realme phone so far.

What is Narzo? What does it mean?

The Narzo 10A on the other hand sports a similar design as the Realme power bank with a huge vertically placed logo throughout the back cover. It looks different and unique from other phones from the company.

It is still unclear why Realme is bringing a separate smartphone series in India given the market is already flooded with Realme number series, C series U series, Pro series, X series, and X Pro series phones.

