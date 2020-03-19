Confused between Realme 6 and Redmi Note 9 Pro? Ditch them both and go for Poco X2

Don’t forget to add Poco X2 in the mix when you compare Realme 6 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) Don’t forget to add Poco X2 in the mix when you compare Realme 6 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal)

Ever since Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, I’ve been getting calls from friends asking me whether to buy the Relame 6 series or the newly launched Xiaomi phones. My recommendation for most of them came down to neither of the four, but another device from a brand which used to be under Xiaomi’s umbrella. Yes, I am talking about the Poco X2.

Now don’t think the phones under the Redmi Note 9 Pro series and the Realme 6 series are bad. These are all brilliant offerings. No matter which device you select out of the four, you are not making a wrong choice as both the series offer value for money specifications.

However, in my view, you should push your budget and get the Poco X2.

Why?

The Poco X2 offers a more premium experience.

For Rs 15,999, the Poco X2 offers a quad-rear camera setup where the primary camera sensor is a Sony IMX686 lens — something not offered by these Realme and Redmi phones. Also, the Poco X2 offers a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes all the difference. Clubbed with other features like a big 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging and Snapdragon 730G processor, the Poco X2 is really a power-packed mid-range offering.

If you are restricted by your budget and don’t want to spend more than Rs 13,000 on a phone, Realme 6 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro are your only good options. Among these two, I lean more towards the Realme 6 solely because of the MediaTek Helio G90T processor and the 90Hz screen, the decision relies on your usage and what matters to you the most in a phone.

However, if your budget can be stretched a bit, I’ll recommend you to go with the Poco X2. Notably, if you are a Poco F1 user, there is no need to bother about all five devices. The Redmi K30 Pro will likely debut as the Poco F2 and you should wait some more.

