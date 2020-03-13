Oppo blog: The Oppo Watch resembles the Apple Watch, but it might not be a bad thing

The Oppo Watch: Does that design remind you of something else? The Oppo Watch: Does that design remind you of something else?

Imitation is the biggest form of flattery, they say. That’s the mantra that many Chinese companies appear to deploy when it comes to design. The Oppo Watch, which launched last week is a classic example of inspiration gone too far given it resembles the Apple Watch in nearly every way.

The 46mm rectangular watch with a 3D flexible display, VOOC Flash charging, cellular connectivity, health and fitness tracking appears to be an affordable version of the Apple Watch. On the side are two buttons, and the noticeable difference is that the circular digital crown that we see on Apple Watch is missing. Otherwise, the strap, the design, and even the Watch Faces remind me of the Apple Watch. Even the user interface appears to be inspired going by the images that Oppo has shared.

But it might not be such a bad thing for Oppo. After all, the Apple Watch is the best selling smartwatch, sorry, it is the best selling watch in the world beating even the Swiss watch industry. But it is not an affordable smartwatch by any means. Guess the Oppo Watch could be the option for those looking to get a more affordable watch that looks like the Apple one.

After all, you could just pass this off as an Apple Watch, without paying the premium price. The price is just Yuan 1499 which comes to Rs 15,000 plus if converted and it is packed with features, which makes it a very good deal. While the watch is not yet available outside of China, it certainly makes for an intriguing device. And Oppo does plan to release it globally.

One can ask if Apple will come suing? We don’t know that yet, though the infamous Apple vs Samsung courtroom battles that took place over design are evidence, that Cupertino does not take kindly to such blatant copying.

But in its home market of China, the Oppo Watch might very well prove to be an Apple Watch alternative, given the price and the features. Oppo’s also making a lot of promises with this one, including fast charging thanks to its proprietary VOOC Flash charging technology.

There’s also the built-in cellular connectivity, which appears to be a part of the standard version. Typically with Apple and Samsung, you have to pay a higher price in order to get an eSIM variant with cellular connectivity, but Oppo is taking a different route here.

The Oppo Watch is also claiming an edge in battery life with a full charge in 75 minutes. It claims 15 minutes of charging will give a user 46 percent battery, which will translate to 18 hours of usage. That’s an impressive one to make given wearables still have a terrible battery life and you need to charge them daily, if you are a heavy duty user. Add cellular connectivity to the mix and battery life is even worse on most wearables.

For now, the Oppo Watch looks like a blatant copy of the Apple Watch, but the company might be hoping it proves to be the choice for those looking to get something similar at a budget.

