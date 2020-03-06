The Oppo blog: The Find X2 and X2 Pro are official

Oppo Find X2 comes after a two year gap, given the Find X first made an appearance back in 2018. Oppo Find X2 comes after a two year gap, given the Find X first made an appearance back in 2018.

The Oppo Find X2 is finally official, and the focus is on display and camera. Yes, there’s 5G as well, but nobody’s surprised about that really. And both are powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor.

The Find X2 comes after a two-year gap, given the Find X first made an appearance back in 2018. But there are noticeable changes. The motor-drive camera is gone, and the punch hole display is in. So Oppo is following the trend here as was expected. Also, there are two variants this time: Oppo Find X2 and a Find X2 Pro.

The Pro version has some upgrades in the camera department, and it even comes in a more premium build: Leather (it’s vegan of course) and Ceramic options. Leather at the back of the phone is not really new, we’ve previously seen Huawei and LG do this with their phones, and the OnePlus Concept One had a leatherback too. The Find X2 gets the standard glass treatment.

There’s a lot of focus on the display this time as with the original Find X. The Find X2 series gets a 120 Hz refresh rate with QHD+ resolution AMOLED display, which might sound very standard, given that’s what a lot of flagships support in the market now. But you can use the 120 Hz rate at the QHD+ resolution, something other phones currently do not offer.

Further, Oppo claims the Find X2’s display is capable of showcasing more than one billion variations of color display. That’s because the company is using a 12-bit display, which is higher than standard 8-bit displays we see from most other players. There’s also 240Hz high touch sampling rate, which should mean smoother performance, especially when gaming.

The camera is where Oppo Find X2 Pro will be hoping to stand out from the company. For one, Oppo is not using a quad-camera at the back, and sticking with three cameras. Good for Oppo. The camera has already scored rank one in DxOMark’s coveted smartphone camera ratings. They are, however, using a new Sony IMX689 sensor which is the main 48MP camera. The sensor size is 1/1.4-inches, which makes it the largest sensor among the existing 48MP cameras being used.

But Oppo Find X2 Pro’s ultra-wide camera is also 48MP, something we haven’t seen so far on other smartphones. Finally, there’s a 13MP telephoto lens to round up the setup. The camera supports 10x hybrid zoom, a technology that Oppo has shown off in the past and the maximum zoom supported is 60X zoom.

It also looks like Oppo is packing this Find X2 series with some seriously fast charging at 65W and calls it the SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge. It claims the 4260 mAh battery Oppo Find X2 Pro can get to a full charge in just 38 minutes.

