The OnePlus Blog | 5G is not enough to beat Apple, OnePlus needs bigger guns

After six years of existence, OnePlus has refreshed its identity with a new brand logo, which doesn’t look that different at first but lines out crucial changes if you take a closer look. The brand is soon going to launch its full 5G OnePlus 8 series that will have OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. The brand is also expected to come with a mid-range offering, OnePlus 8 Lite, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset.

OnePlus has managed to build its image as a reputed brand that listens to its users and offers the best of specifications at a relatively lower price point. The brand also recently entered the premium smartphone market– a segment which has been dominated by Samsung and Apple for years. However, with Apple registering a spectacular growth in India and overseas markets, things are definitely not going to be easy for OnePlus.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple was one of the fastest-growing brands in Q4 2019 in India thanks to multiple price cuts on its XR device. The Apple iPhone XR also emerged as the most popular smartphone in the world, cornering 3 per cent of all smartphone sales globally. Moreover, the iPhone XR is not the only popular device under Apple’s umbrella as the iPhone 11 (XR’s successor) managed to become the second best selling phone of 2019 with 2.1 per cent of global smartphone sales– that too after less than four months of being announced.

When OnePlus launches the OnePlus 8 series in the coming months, it will have to face off with the two most successful phones from the Cupertino-based company.

Looking back at the pricing of the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro along with the confirmation from brand CEO Pete Lau that the new series will be priced above the last offering, we can assume the OnePlus 8 to be priced around Rs 42,000 and the OnePlus 8 Pro to start around Rs 58,000. In comparison, the iPhone 11 is available at Rs 64,900 for the base model and the iPhone XR can be availed at Rs 48,900.

Clearly, with its ever-increasing prices, OnePlus is out of reach for a significant number of users who wish to buy a phone under Rs 30,000. We have already discussed earlier why OnePlus needs a mid-range smartphone like OnePlus 8 Lite to grab that customer base, but for the premium range, OnePlus needs to bring something extraordinary to the table.

The 5G connectivity alone is not going to bring down Apple and its iPhone XR/ iPhone 11 devices. In markets like India, where 5G is at least two years away, OnePlus really needs to follow its own mantra to Never Settle and bring out bigger guns.

