The OnePlus Blog | OnePlus 8 Pro under $1,000: What does it mean for the brand?

The OnePlus 8 series is launching on April 14 and we already have a rough idea of what we are going to witness this year. However, since the offering will be an all 5G lineup, OnePlus fans might not be too hyped about the pricing.

In our earlier OnePlus blogs, we discussed why the brand needs to unveil a mid-range offering or at the very least launch 4G models in India to keep the prices as low as possible. But OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already revealed that the new flagship will be more expensive than its predecessor— thus continuing the trend of ever-increasing prices of the OnePlus phones with each release.

The question remains: By how much will the price go up? An alleged leak of the OnePlus 8 series pricing claims that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be priced between EUR 919 (around Rs 76,000) and EUR 1,019 (around Rs 84,000) for the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM models. Converting these into dollars does bring OnePlus closer to the $1000 price mark.

Typically India prices are a bit lower than the Euro prices on conversion, so it would not be fair to assume that the OnePlus 8 series will cross the Rs 70,000 price mark in India, at least if one were to go by the simple Euro-to-INR conversion. For instance, the India prices of the OnePlus 7T Pro which was Rs 53,999 and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition cost Rs 58,999, which was lower than the Euro prices of Euro 759 and 859 respectively. Still, there’s an indication that the OnePlus series will see a price hike, and the 8 Pro variant will definitely be more expensive than the previous versions.

Although OnePlus has not revealed the pricing of the upcoming lineup, Pete Lau did confirm in a media interview that the OnePlus 8 series won’t be priced over $1,000 (around Rs 76,000). It might mean that the most expensive OnePlus 8 series phone will still be cheaper than the base model of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 5G smartphone that starts at $999.99.

However, with Apple coming down on the pricing with its Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 11 smartphones, the competition is harder than ever in the premium segment. With high prices for its upcoming smartphone, OnePlus is at a great disadvantage. The brand could find it really hard to compete with Apple and Samsung since the battle is on their turf.

Four years ago, it was unlikely that anybody would have imagined a OnePlus phone priced around the $1,000 mark, but ever since the brand unveiled the “Pro” model to compete in the premium space, it was kind of inevitable. If prices of the upcoming OnePlus flagship are too high, users might not be too keen on spending that extra cash, especially in the countries where 5G is not yet available.

As announced by Pete Lau, the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will be an all 5G lineup powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Its 120Hz display recently received A+ rating by DisplayMate. While the previous OnePlus offering did not come with wireless charging support, this time around, the brand’s flagship device will support 30W wireless charging with its proprietary wireless charger.

While we can only speculate how well the OnePlus 8 Pro will be received among the masses and what the price will be, only time will tell whether or not OnePlus 8 Pro will stand its ground before Apple’s and Samsung’s flagship devices, at least in the India market.

