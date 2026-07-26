3 quirky gadgets that saved my work trip to London, and why you might need them

For the past few days, London was my temporary refuge as I was away from home for work, but I wasn’t there alone. I also packed the Noise ALT Open Buds, the Logitech Signature Comfort Plus, and the Lifelong ROAR Karaoke Projector in my carry-on for the trip. Surprisingly, all three are personal devices that I found myself using almost every day.

One is a pair of open-ear earbuds, another is a silent mouse, and the third is a portable projector that added a bit of fun to my long workdays back in the hotel room. My job gives me the opportunity to cover gadgets for The Indian Express, which means I am constantly testing new and fun devices.

But instead of publishing long reviews every time, I thought I would try something different. This is the first among many quick, bite-sized reviews featuring three products across different price points. The idea is to give you a snapshot of each product – what works, what doesn’t, and whether it’s worth your time – without making you read through thousands of words.

Noise ALT Open Buds | Price: Rs 3,999

Like many people, I almost always choose noise-cancelling earbuds over everything else. They are designed to block out distractions, and on long flights, they have become my go-to choice. But during my recent trip to London, I realised that tuning out your surroundings isn’t always the best option, especially when you are part of a group. Thankfully, I was also carrying the Noise ALT Open Buds alongside the Samsung Buds 4 Pro. The Noise ALT Open Buds are an open-ear option, as the name suggests, but they are a more affordable alternative, given their price of Rs 3,999.

The ALT Open Buds comes with an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making it resistant to sweat and light splashes. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) The ALT Open Buds comes with an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making it resistant to sweat and light splashes. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

My experience with the Noise ALT Open Buds has mostly been about convenience and reliability rather than pure sound quality. They have been more than good enough for everyday use and have become my go-to earbuds for listening to podcasts and attending long calls.

I found them nicely designed, fit my ears well, sound quite good, have strong battery life and feature excellent voice-calling performance.

The exterior is eye-catching; it is completely orange and looks both simple and futuristic at the same time. These buds are designed to latch onto your ears and play music like little speakers positioned over your ear canals, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your music.

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They come with a clean finish, and the ear hooks are flexible and comfortable enough to wear for long periods. However, the design may not be for everyone, as some people may struggle to position the buds on their ears correctly. Fortunately, I have smaller ears, and they seemed to fit well without interfering with the glasses I wear. The ALT Open Buds comes with an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making it resistant to sweat and light splashes.

It’s worth mentioning that the charging case is long, but it is fairly easy to slip into a pocket. The buds don’t feature physical, tactile buttons; instead, they use touch-based controls.

The sound quality is surprisingly good for open-style headphones. The audio is fairly balanced, with clear highs and mids, while the soundstage feels wide. You may not be blown away by the sound quality, and honestly, none of the open-ear buds is likely to deliver that kind of experience, but for casual listening, most people should be happy with the ALT Open Bud’s performance, particularly in quieter environments.

While they are a little bass-shy, they deliver an open, well-balanced, and natural sound with decent clarity. You can also fine-tune the audio using the EQ settings.

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The earbuds offer decent battery life, with up to 35 hours of playback with the charging case. (Screenshot: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) The earbuds offer decent battery life, with up to 35 hours of playback with the charging case. (Screenshot: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

The ALT Open Buds supports SBC and AAC audio codecs for Bluetooth streaming, along with LHDC Hi-Res audio support. I didn’t face any connectivity issues, as the buds maintained a stable, hiccup-free connection with my phone while I walked through the streets of London. They also did an excellent job of filtering out background noise during calls.

The earbuds offer decent battery life, with up to 35 hours of playback with the charging case, which matches my experience. They easily lasted through a full workday for me before needing a recharge.

The Noise ANT Open Buds are comfortable enough for all-day wear at the office, and the open design keeps you aware of any conversations. I also wonder why open-ear buds are popular among runners and cyclists who work out outdoors. Plus, multipoint compatibility makes it easy to stay connected to your phone and laptop for any calls.

Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L | Price: Rs 7,762

Although many people don’t say it openly, everyone uses a mouse at some point. When I visit tech campuses, I notice that almost all software engineers and developers working on desktop computers or even laptops connected to external monitors use a mouse. I believe having a mouse improves productivity and reduces the risk of RSI (Repetitive Strain Injury). Anyway, for the past few weeks, I have been using Logitech’s new Signature Comfort Plus M850 L. The marketing name may be a bit boring, but I assure you, the mouse itself isn’t.

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What makes this mouse different is the palm cushion, which is soft and pleasantly squishy. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) What makes this mouse different is the palm cushion, which is soft and pleasantly squishy. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

The M850 L looks familiar from the outside, with a clean design and no extra buttons. The mouse fits comfortably in my right hand, and the rubberised ridges on the left and right sides offer a sturdy and comfortable grip. Two extra buttons are positioned on the mouse’s left side, making them easily accessible with my thumb.

Below the scroll wheel, you will find an extra button that triggers Logitech’s Actions Ring, which is essentially a digital overview of shortcuts that you can pull up with the press of a button and can be customised via the app. I have mentioned what the Actions Ring can do, and you can read it here.

You may be interested in the M850 L review for its ability to reduce stress during long work sessions and make working in front of a computer feel more comfortable. I get that. After all, the Signature Comfort Plus M850 L is Logitech’s first-ever mouse with a palm cushion. The idea is to make it comfortable to use over the long working hours our jobs have become.

The M850 L has a rounded shape, and my fingers naturally rest on the buttons. What makes this mouse different is the palm cushion, which is soft and pleasantly squishy. Since I have a habit of working long hours across different time zones, I put the ergonomics to the test. For the first four to five hours, the design lives up to the hype. I didn’t experience any fatigue or discomfort while working in front of the computer.

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However, if you are working beyond five or six hours, especially as a coder spending nine to ten hours straight at your desk, tiredness eventually creeps in, and the palm cushion doesn’t make much of a difference. Though I must say, the mouse is comfortable to use, remains silent, and the Easy-Switch option for connecting up to three devices is a great feature to have. I do wish the mouse could be charged using a built-in battery and USB Type-C instead of AAA batteries, which can be difficult to find when you are like me and often work late at night to meet deadlines.

Lifelong ROAR Projector | Price: Rs 8,499

I remember there was a time when smart projectors were dismissed for what they could offer, while all the attention was focused on high-end 4K projectors that had a much smaller audience. That seems to be changing, at least in India, where I regularly receive queries from readers looking for affordable projector recommendations that are easy to move around and don’t require setting up a large screen.

The projector can display images ranging from 30 inches to 150 inches. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) The projector can display images ranging from 30 inches to 150 inches. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Although I wasn’t fully sold on smart projectors until I tried Lifelong’s ROAR projector, which costs just Rs 8,499, less than the price of an entry-level smartphone these days, I had never heard of the brand before, but I was still intrigued by the projector’s price and what it brings to the market.

The ROAR is an HD smart projector that offers convenient, versatile entertainment. It features HD resolution and supports 1080p Full HD as well as up to 4K content, although the actual projected output is capped at 720p. The projector, even though it isn’t advertised as a portable device, is fairly easy to travel with given its size and lightweight design. It comes with a power cable, a small remote, and two microphones (more on that later), and it isn’t cumbersome to carry around.

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It connects via Wi-Fi while also featuring Bluetooth compatibility and wired connectivity through USB, HDMI, and audio ports. You can adjust the projector’s orientation depending on how you set it up, which is a nice surprise.

What I liked about the ROAR projector is its picture quality. Turn it on, point it towards a wall or screen, and it adjusts to deliver the right image. What stands out is the colour and detail it brings out in movies and TV shows, especially animated content. The projector can display images ranging from 30 inches to 150 inches, and that’s ultimately why you buy a projector in the first place.

However, the quality does take a slight hit in brighter rooms. There are, of course, limitations to this projector; it won’t deliver the picture quality you would expect from a high-end model, especially when watching content with a lot of dark scenes. That said, the contrast is impressive for a projector at this price point.

The projector is simple to set up and mostly fuss-free. The Android interface is another advantage, and popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar are already available, so you don’t need an external streaming stick. I also like the built-in 20W speakers, which are loud and clear, meaning you don’t necessarily need to connect the projector to external speakers. Another USP is the two wireless microphones that come as part of the bundle.

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They bring the karaoke experience and can add a lot of fun to home parties, something I know many people in metro cities enjoy. The voice modulation feature is a fun addition, and so is the live commentary mode for sports fans who want to recreate a stadium-like atmosphere while watching matches.