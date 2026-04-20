iPod, Under Armour shoes, and the joy of running

By the time you reach your 30s, your life goes through many structural changes. You become more mature and start to question the belief system you grew up with, wanting to move beyond your current frame of mind, something I am currently going through myself. It’s a new phase for me, where I am rediscovering myself and trying to rewire my mind and step out of the rigid mindset I have developed, more so over the years. One way I have learned to process unresolved emotions is by running every morning, and I have also discovered that long walks help me heal.

I would say this is more of an experiment that may or may not work for everyone, but so far it has worked for me. At the very least, I feel confident about how it has benefited both my mental health and my body, perhaps the most neglected aspect as you grow older.

Before this, I was considering getting a gym membership, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but somehow I wasn’t comfortable with the idea, so I dropped it. However, one day I started noticing a few runners who came to the massive park where I have been going for my morning and evening walks for years. I observed them closely: their disciplined lives, what they wear, the gear they carry, and how they never miss a run. It motivated me to incorporate running into my everyday life.

Anyone can find the time for running. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Anyone can find the time for running. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

As it often happens with beginners, I started running without a structured approach or the right gear. I would get tired after half a mile, stop midway, and sit on a bench for 30 minutes or so. I tried the next day again, but the results were the same. I could barely run. At first, I couldn’t figure out why, only to realise that I was wearing the wrong shoes. Carrying a bulky phone in my pocket also made running more difficult.

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That’s when I decided to leave my phone at home, bring my iPod nano instead, and pick up a pair of Under Armour Velociti Distance shoes. I immediately felt different – more serious about running somehow. I didn’t realise how much of a difference the iPod and the right running shoes would make.

Finding ‘unexpected comfort’ in the iPod

For me, the iPod is part nostalgia and part comfort. I have been collecting iPods for years. I own the iPod Classic, iPod Touch, iPod Shuffle, and iPod nano – you name the model, and I probably have it. I haven’t used my iPods much lately, though I occasionally charge them and recently brought my iPod nano (4th generation, to be specific) back to life after it had been unused for a while. Yes, the iPod is very cool to use, and the click wheel was a big part of how it became such a huge hit back in the day.

My iPod nano still works fine after years. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) My iPod nano still works fine after years. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

The real reason I bring my iPod instead of my iPhone Air for runs and long walks is the disconnect I want from modern technology. Not only does the iPod work offline, removing the stress of streaming music, but it is also easier to carry in my pocket and has a satisfying, tactile feel. More importantly, it takes me back to the music and early purchases from my iTunes library, and I mostly end up listening to the albums that helped shape my musical taste when I was growing up.

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The feel of disconnect you get with the iPod is something we all crave for in 2026. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) The feel of disconnect you get with the iPod is something we all crave for in 2026. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

When I run with EarPods on in the morning, I am only listening to music and nothing else – no social media, no Reddit or LinkedIn, no news alerts, and no endless notifications. Maybe that’s why retro tech is back in vogue, with younger consumers bringing it into the spotlight, at least in the West. Honestly, the iPod has a personality of its own that no modern smartphone matches. It’s just me, my music, and the cool, breathable morning air, becoming so rare in Delhi NCR.

…and then the realisation that running shoes exist

No, I am not Carrie Bradshaw, the popular character from HBO’s Sex and the City, portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker, who is obsessed with Manolo Blahniks. I am not a serious sneaker collector, nor will you find me standing in a showroom staring at shoes. I am none of those things. In fact, I own only three or four pairs of shoes, one of which I use for walking. Before I started using the Under Armour Velociti Distance, which I have had for over 15 days, I hadn’t tried running shoes.

This is the first time I have ever worn Under Armour shoes. This shoe is made for long runs, particularly ideal if you are preparing for a half-marathon or if you are a member of a running club, which is quite common across Delhi NCR. The shoe features light stability elements, full-length HOVR+ superfoam for a responsive yet cushioned ride, and extra heel foam to reduce joint impact. What I like about it is that it is specifically designed for long runs and remains comfortable over distance. I got the white-and-black colourway, and the shoes look classic.

Under Armour Velociti Distance are shoes designed for running and long walks. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Under Armour Velociti Distance are shoes designed for running and long walks. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

At first glance, they may seem heavy to hold, but they are very comfortable to run in. I ordered a UK size 9, and the shoe fits well. The shoe offers a cushioned but balanced ride with enough room for toe movement and a secure, comfortable fit thanks to added padding around the tongue and heel. It felt noticeably better on long runs, even after 1.5 hours, unlike my earlier experiences, where I would start to fatigue after just 1 mile in regular shoes.

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The breathable mesh upper works well in different weather conditions, and the outsole performs reliably on wet surfaces. My only gripe with the Velociti Distance is that the shoe isn’t very bouncy or “springy.” It feels a little hard and flat underfoot, lacking plush cushioning. It also sits on the heavier side compared to other running shoes. The Under Armour Velociti Distance comes in at Rs 16,999, which is a bit pricey, but I found it to be a solid shoe for long-distance training runs.

How running helped me keep my mental health in check

When I go for long walks or runs in the morning and evening, all by myself, I feel more in control of my anxiety and less irritated. At a time when the jobs we do are full of pressure and meeting deadlines is the norm, stepping out for a run, even for a brief period, makes you more positive and a little less bitter about the things you don’t have.

I know it’s always easy to skip a run on a rainy day or avoid waking up early, but running isn’t just about getting fit and healthy; it also teaches discipline in life.

You may choose a group of runners or do it alone, set a target, track your progress, have the right tools around you, and see for yourself how running boosts your mental health. I may sound preachy here, but I am also new to running and a beginner who is simply trying to move more.