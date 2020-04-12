I live alone and here’s how I’m keeping myself busy during COVID-19 lockdown (Image: Getty) I live alone and here’s how I’m keeping myself busy during COVID-19 lockdown (Image: Getty)

I live slightly over 1500kms away from my parents who are worried every second about my safety, security thanks to the ongoing pandemic. Living in Kolkata, they freak out every time one more person is tested COVID-19 positive in Noida.

It has been over a month since I haven’t had the presence of humans around me. It’s only during the once a week grocery store visit that I see some faces with masks, keeping a good two hands distance from one another.

Of course, work keeps me busy most part of the day. In fact that’s my only motivation right now. But working from morning till night sitting in one place can lead to some serious back pain and other health issues.

One morning — in the initial lockdown days — when I had a severe breakdown I took my smartphone and dialed my mother. I wonder how bad the situation would have been if I didn’t have a phone with me, a smarter one.

The changes that helped

The hours of video calls with my mother and boyfriend keep me going every single day. In fact, mom and I use WhatsApp video calls while cooking. We cook the same food so they don’t miss me and I don’t miss the amazing food she makes. You stay so far yet so close thanks to these absolutely amazing innovations.

I’m pretty active on Twitter, of course being in a news business one needs to be. But this lockdown inspired me to join TikTok and skip using Twitter beyond work. Call it a detox, may be. In fact, I have become very active on Instagram as well and love all the lovely photos people are posting.

New to TikTok? The ultimate guide for you to create unique TikTok videos

I always found TikTok videos hilarious but looking at such creative people doing all sorts of things while at home inspires me to push a little more. I can watch these videos for hours together without getting bored.

Creating TikTok videos is so much fun. In fact, with all the time I have in hand I have created a little corner in the drawing-room to shoot my TikTok videos. These days I can’t wait to finish work and shoot a new video almost every other day.

Another thing that the lockdown got me into is online fitness sessions. I’m a cure.fit member and hence when the suspension of my dance fitness, HIIT, boxing and other classes was announced due to coronavirus I was disappointed. But thanks to innumerable fitness channels on YouTube and Instagram I’m not missing out on my daily workout. Though I miss the physical classes, but these online sessions are not too bad.

How to use Houseparty app: Tips and tricks

I’m not a gamer but this lockdown got me into gaming. No, it’s not PUBG. I along with my friends have joined games like Houseparty, Ludo club, Psyche and some other mobile games that involve more than four people and can be played online. These online mobile games don’t make me miss “house parties” despite stuck at home.

Regardless to say there’s definitely Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all sorts of streaming services that are keeping me busy at home. Additionally, I have also started watching online cooking classes and learning to make some good food given ordering food online isn’t safe during the pandemic.

With all the anxiety and breakdowns the headspace app is what helped me a lot. I use it for 15 minutes every day. The meditation app calms my mind and that also makes me happy and productive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd