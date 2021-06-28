I adopted a puppy and these 5 apps for pets made life easier

Getting home a puppy is a big responsibility. Things are great if you’ve had dogs before and you have a basic idea of how routines are going to change over the next few months. However, if it’s your first pet, life could get difficult and messy really quick.

It wasn’t long before the latter happened to me, and I turned to technology for some much-needed help. While there are a lot of pet-oriented apps you can find online, some of them are really useful and made life much easier with my little Goku.

DeeDee’s Indian Dog Breeds

There are a number of apps out there to identify various dog breeds, but most of them will not offer you a lot of information in case you have an Indian breed puppy. However, DeeDee’s Indian Dog Breeds provides a catalogue that helps you identify if the Indie pup you just brought home is a Pariah, a Gull Terr, an Indian Spitz or a Pandikona.

The app also has a page full of information on each of these breeds including behavioural characteristics that should give you a fair idea of what kind of dog your new pup will grow up to be.

11pets: Pet Care

11pets needs you to sign up but once that’s done it offers a bunch of different services. These include a calendar where you can set up a vaccination and deworming reminders, as well as daily reminders for medicines. There is one section that lets you store all your documents related to vaccination and any blood tests in one place. A storage section lets you store pictures of your pet too.

While the app is also targeted at professional groomers and pet welfare associations, I used it in the default ‘Pet Care’ mode which is for individuals and families. There’s a lot more to this app that you’ll explore post-installation. What’s more, it’s also handy if you have a cat, birds or other popular pets.

Dogo- Dog and puppy training app

Dogo is all about communication between you and your puppy. The training oriented app begins by asking you a number of Yes-or-No questions like ‘Does your pup have potty accidents?’ and ‘Does your dog come back to you immediately on command?’ to create a user-specific training program for users. These programs, much like human workout apps feature lessons and exams.

The calendar can be followed on a daily system and while it may begin feeling too gimmicky, your pup will pick things up quickly. Topics covered include areas like hand-feeding, potty training, and help with crates, handling, collars, biting and more.

Puppr

Puppr is also another training app with a very different user interface and approach compared to Dogo, but essentially serves the same purpose. A Clicker-based training module guides users on training their pups using the positive reinforcement approach, letting them know things like when to treat the dog after a successful exercise.

You can also spend some money and buy more training packs that are not covered in the basic plans like the ‘Silly’ pack which includes tricks like rolling over, spinning, crawling and dancing.

Dog Sounds by Boris J

Dog Sounds is a fun way to spend time with your pup when he’s not seriously training. The app has a number of sound effects from those of other dogs to squeaky toys that are great ways to attract your pup for some playtime. Just make sure they don’t mistake your phone for a toy and take a bite.