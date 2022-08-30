Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Although Apple is yet to confirm that it’s done making a mini version of the iPhone, insiders seem convinced a larger iPhone 14 Max will replace the iPhone mini at the company’s fall event next week.

I usually don’t get emotional with every device I use. After all, it is my job to try out new devices and tell readers how I feel after using them. But some devices help you discover your inner self and this is why I feel such a deep, personal connection with the iPhone 13 mini. It’s not a phone for me, it’s a feeling.

I have tried my hands on so many smartphones in the past few months, but the iPhone 13 mini has stayed with me. And it was an intentional decision to choose the iPhone 13 mini over other smartphones. I use my phone for specific things, thus limiting my usage to calling, WhatsApp(ing), listening to music, taking a picture when I spot a cat or a bird in the park and watching videos of Swami Muktananda before I go to bed at night. I don’t have a craving for Instagram nor do I like to watch Netflix shows on my phone.

My phone stays in my pocket when I want to use it but the rest of my time is spent on other things that make me happy. In fact, you will find me using my phone the most in the morning when I listen to music and reply to unanswered WhatsApp messages or in the evening when I step out for a walk.

Before you have any assumptions about what kind of mobile user I am, I want to make it clear my iPhone 13 mini is just a part of the devices I use during the day. I also use an iPad mini 6, which I use for gaming, streaming, reading and browsing. Yes, I am a very different kind of user.

There’s something ‘magical’ about the iPhone mini that you won’t find in any other smartphone. (Image credit: Apple) There’s something ‘magical’ about the iPhone mini that you won’t find in any other smartphone. (Image credit: Apple)

I have never wanted to own a smartphone with a 6.5 or 6.7-inch screen in the first place because psychologically are naturally inclined to use a phone with a big screen more than you should. They are marketed toward people who want to ‘multitask’ on a smartphone. I am not one of those who see their phones as a ‘mobile office’ but then there are people who ask for giant slabs with big batteries and I respect their decision.

The iPhone 13 mini’s compact size has made a lot of difference in my life. It has not only replaced my iPod but also changed my perception of smartphones with a small form factor. For instance, I use my iPhone camera more these days, thanks to the mini’s user-friendly and ergonomically comfortable design. It’s a remarkably compact smartphone, making it easy to put in a pocket or take out on the go, and its high-quality lens delivers incredible image quality and noise handling, making it well-suited to shooting at night or in low light. On top of that, it carries an IP68 rating, which means you can take it out in adverse conditions. In all the trips I have had this year, I took my iPhone 13 mini everywhere, with full confidence.

Advertisement

I am aware there is a big market for larger-screen smartphones, but I have always struggled to use big phones so much that I feel like dropping them at any moment. There is a sense of uneasiness and a constant struggle to use them one-handed. I don’t know how big the community is for compact smartphones, but my affinity for a device like the iPhone 13 mini is very natural and organic. It’s a modern smartphone but at the same time, partially invisible and that’s a good dose of escapism for me.

The iPad mini is the second most used device after my iPhone. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The iPad mini is the second most used device after my iPhone. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

Also read | Apple iPhone 13 mini review: The comfort phone

Apple’s September 7 event is a week away and Cupertino may prove me wrong by keeping the iPhone mini in the lineup. I had a good time with the iPhone 13 mini and I have no plans to switch to another smartphone until something better comes along.

The problem is there’s practically no other compact smartphone in the world that’s as powerful and delightful to use as the iPhone mini – not even the Galaxy Z Flip. I will terribly miss the iPhone mini if Apple discontinues it but I hope the company finds a way to revive the ‘mini’ smartphone in the future. The iPhone mini is neither underpowered nor does it need a total revamp, all it needs is support from Apple.

Advertisement

I will repeat it again: the iPhone mini is not a replacement for another phone, but rather should be experienced from a new lens.