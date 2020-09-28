Benefits of upgrading your home to smart lighting

Lighting plays a critical role in our daily lives since it brings illumination to our houses

By Mr. Prag Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President, Havells India Limited

From the time the first light bulb was invented by Thomas Edison in the nineteenth century to invention of CFL bulbs, LED lights and now smart lighting, the lighting industry has progressed many miles. Lighting is undergoing a major shift today, majorly due to the advent of smart lighting solutions and the flourishing home automation industry. Smart lighting uses networked lighting sensors to regulate lighting in a building/area. The idea behind the technology is to improve the quality of life of the homeowner, by adding to the convenience factor, improving health, bumping up security while reducing costs at the same time. According to the report ‘Smart Lighting Market in India 2019,’ the smart lighting industry in India was valued at INR 7.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 80.56 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of ~48.87% during the forecast period.

Lighting plays a critical role in our daily lives since it brings illumination to our houses. Now, with smart lighting, it is set to deliver more benefits and value to our lives than mere illumination. Below are some benefits of using smart lighting in your home:

It saves energy and money

Smart lighting uses LED lights which consume 75% less electricity than incandescent or halogen bulbs. Furthermore, smart lighting can be operated remotely using your smartphone. So, if you accidentally leave the lights on while heading out of your house, you can just turn them off using your smartphone app. Also, with the use of motion sensors, you can make sure the lights switch only on when someone walks into a room, which is especially useful for hallway lighting, that are not used throughout the day. With the help of lights sensors, brightness of lighting can be adjusted automatically with respect to the natural light in the room. Savings from all these features of smart lighting can multiply in the long run and help you reduce your home’s energy consumption thereby saving money.

Added security

One of the biggest signs that no one is present in a house is if none of the lights in the house is on. On the other hand, leaving the lights on for all day or night is not a solution too as nobody generally leaves the lights on during all day/night.

With smart lights, you can add another layer of security to your house which can help you prevent thefts. You can create custom rules for lighting your house during different parts of the days. For instance, you can create a rule for illuminating the living room and the kitchen during daytime and bedroom lights and hallway lights during the night. This will be perceived as more commonplace by an outsider while you and your family are not at home.

Customised shades for different moods

Bright overhead lighting can be a problem when you’re trying to unwind during downtime or while watching a movie with your family. On the other hand, you would need brighter lights if you’re trying to study or focus on a task. With smart lighting, you could choose between different lighting modes and colours for different rooms and tasks. For instance, warmer lighting is seen as inviting which make it suitable for living or dining room while cooler lighting is more suitable for bathrooms or study rooms.

It can improve your health and sleep

Lighting plays an important role when it comes to our health. Many scientific studies have shown that natural light controls various biological responses, such as our body’s circadian rhythm. While bright light is known to promote alertness and activity, less intense lights signal our minds to prepare for rest. This is because of melatonin, a natural hormone produced by our body which aids in sleeping and is released into our bloodstream during the evening.

If the lighting around you is too bright or intense, it can hamper production of melatonin which can disrupt your sleep. An important benefit of smart lighting is that it can be programmed to dim during specific time and thus help trigger melatonin response. Therefore, it is recommended to program lights to gradually dim in the evening, particularly 30 minutes before going to bed to trigger melatonin production. In the morning, the opposite can be done 30 minutes before waking up.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.