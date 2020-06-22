WWDC 2020: Apple cuts the clutter on iOS, makes it easier to do more everywhere

Apple has brought in some big changes to the iconic tile layout of the iOS home screen by offering the ability to bring in widgets of different sizes and much more data on to any screen. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Apple has brought in some big changes to the iconic tile layout of the iOS home screen by offering the ability to bring in widgets of different sizes and much more data on to any screen. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

No lines, no rush for the best seats and no waiting for the event to begin. WWDC was on YouTube this time, streaming CEO Tim Cook and gang directly on to living rooms of thousands of developers and millions of fans all over the world.

The first online-only WWDC started with almost an acknowledgement that the world of apps had become a bit too much for users to handle. So Apple is packing in the ability to remove apps screens you always flip through and never stop at. But there is also App Library to make discovery of those many apps easier, so that you look beyond that handful of favourite apps.

But then Apple is also making it easier to get more apps on your phones with App clip, that loads the software on your phone in a jiffy via a QR code scan, and NFC tap or through a message.

Apple has brought in some big changes to the iconic tile layout of the iOS home screen by offering the ability to bring in widgets of different sizes and much more data on to any screen. That should change the way you interact with the apps on the home screen. And this is a fundamental change that has been rolled out after a long time. Along with this is the picture in picture capability that brings in a layered approach that lets you to multitask even as you watch a video.

Apple has brought in some big changes to the iconic tile layout of the iOS home screen by offering the ability to bring in widgets of different sizes and much more data on to any screen. Apple has brought in some big changes to the iconic tile layout of the iOS home screen by offering the ability to bring in widgets of different sizes and much more data on to any screen.

On the iPad, be ready for Designed for iPad apps. While a lot of the design changes from iOS will flow over to the larger screen too, with sidebars coming to a lot of native apps like Photos and Notes. The iPad is becoming even more like a Mac, at least the design is. There is even a full screen player for the music app.

Apple WWDC 2020 big announcements: iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 revealed

One big push for the Apple Pencil is the Scribble feature that converts you handwritten notes into text. This could make the Apple Pencil more of a note taking accessory than something that adds value when you are being artificially inclined. The handwriting detection becomes almost native across iPad OS.

WatchOS, meanwhile, gives more customisations options with multiple complications from the same app. You can even share watch faces, make it easier for others to enjoy a customisation you think is perfect for someone like you. Dance comes to workout, including Bollywood.

But the much awaited feature that made it to the Apple Watch is sleep tracking. The Wind Down feature that lets you slip into sleep more easily, and once you are asleep the watch will be able to give data on how well you slept.

Apple WWDC 2020 LIVE Updates: iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 announced

And in keeping with the pandemic paranoia, the watch will track when you are watching your hands and tell you if your are closing the tap too early.

Adding to privacy controls, users will now be able to show just approximate location instead of precise location when they need it. Apps will also have to showcase what data they collect even before an app is downloaded, right there on the product pages.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd