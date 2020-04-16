Five reasons to buy the new Apple iPhone SE

The new iPhone SE has many components found in the high-end iPhone 11, but the design language is similar to 2017’s iPhone 8. (Image credit: Apple iPhone SE official video/Screenshot) The new iPhone SE has many components found in the high-end iPhone 11, but the design language is similar to 2017’s iPhone 8. (Image credit: Apple iPhone SE official video/Screenshot)

Apple has launched a new iPhone, the successor of the iPhone SE, which is fondly remembered for its compact size and sheer performance. At Rs 42,500, the new iPhone is way cheaper compared to the flagship iPhone 11, but has dropped some of the more expensive features for budget-conscious users. Still, the iPhone SE has everything consumers expect from an iPhone.

Here are five reasons to buy the new iPhone SE:

Apple iPhone SE (2020): Size

I use the iPhone 11 as my daily driver. It’s a great smartphone but somewhere I think the iPhone 11 is too big for my small hands. I tried using the iPhone 5c, but it’s 4.1-inch screen felt too small. The phone is compact, but using that phone in 2020 as is a bit too much. If you have held an iPhone 8, you’ll know how the iPhone SE feels. The iPhone 8 is easy to grip, plus the 4.7-inch screen is big enough to watch videos or play games on. And the most important part is that there is no learning curve attached to the design. You know where to place your finger (I mean, the Touch ID) to unlock the phone. This is ideal for those with smaller hands and those who prefer single-handed use

Apple iPhone SE (2020): Performance

I have been using the iPhone 11 for the past six months, and I hardly encountered any performance-related issues. I am expecting the same level of performance from the iPhone SE, after all, both phones are powered by the A13 Bionic chipset. So, be it games or apps everything will run fast on the iPhone SE. The point I am trying to make here is that Apple has used the latest processor and not the last year’s chipset inside the iPhone SE. It tells a lot about how Apple sees the iPhone SE. It may be a budget iPhone but doesn’t skip on the performance side. This would matter to anyone who will invest Rs 42,500 in the iPhone SE.

Apple iPhone SE (2020): OS updates

The iPhone SE has been launched with iOS 13, and the phone is certainly eligible to get iOS 14 when Apple releases the next version of the operating system in June. Android 11 is also coming soon, and I bet Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra won’t get the update before January. The beauty of buying an Apple product is the promise of regular software updates for the next three to four years. The reason why Apple devices get software updates on time is that Apple has full control over its hardware and software ecosystems than any other tech company.

Apple iPhone SE (2020): Ecosystem

The single reason why I keep recommending Apple devices is the lure of the ecosystem. When a consumer invests in the Apple ecosystem, it’s harder to switch. All iOS devices, including the iPhone, have the ability to use iMessage and FaceTime. Both features are missing on Android. Similarly, Apple Watch will work only with the iPhone and not with the Galaxy S20 or Redmi Note 8 Pro. iTunes, the App Store, Siri AirDrop, and macOS are all part of the Apple ecosystem. Apple may charge premium upfront, but you know you are paying for the device that is part of the growing ecosystem. That’s a big deal.

Apple iPhone SE (2020): Resale Value

My iPad Air was launched roughly seven years ago. If I want to sell it today and I would still get a reasonable amount of money for it. But if I had a Galaxy tablet, I doubt anyone would even be interested in buying. Buying a second-hand iPhone 7 still costs a lot of money. Clearly, Apple devices, especially the iPhone, offer better resale value even after the product gets discontinued. Even a used iPhone 11, which came out last year, can cost over Rs 57,000 depending on the condition. The iPhone 11’s current market price is Rs 64,900. One big reason why the iPhone commands higher resale value is the brand value, the promise of regular software updates and the ability to pair the Apple Watch.

