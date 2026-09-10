Behind the iPhone Duo’s timing is pure economics

Holding the new iPhone Duo, Apple’s first foldable device unveiled this week, it’s clear the company spent years watching Samsung’s Galaxy Fold line and other foldables evolve before making its move. Nothing about the Duo feels like a first attempt.

Seven years on, the biggest talking point with any foldable is still the crease. Apple has played it smart, disguising the crease rather than eliminating it, using a nano-texture display finish that reduces glare and visibility at the fold line. It’s as if Apple is telling the competition it was all optics from the start. The effect is a screen that opens into something closer to a seamless, iPad-like display than two phones stuck together.

To its credit, the Duo doesn’t lean too heavily on Samsung’s design language. It instead feels like a device the industry had largely forgotten: the Microsoft Surface Duo. Apple appears to have begun work on this form factor around the time Microsoft announced its own foldable six years ago — the name itself reads like an ode to that original attempt.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Apple has used a nano-texture display finish on the iPhone Duo to make the foldable’s crease less visible. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) Apple has used a nano-texture display finish on the iPhone Duo to make the foldable’s crease less visible. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

But hardware aside, what’s really driving Apple into this category now is economics.

Why now

Android manufacturers spent nearly a decade priming premium buyers for foldables: absorbing the early pain of sharp edges, stiff hinges, and a sceptical market in the process. Apple has let that groundwork happen without it, and is now positioned to capture pent-up demand from iOS users who have watched the category from the sidelines for years. It’s a familiar Apple pattern: let competitors take the early risk of establishing a category, then enter once the market is ready. However, this is a notable contrast to the Steve Jobs-era instinct to define categories outright rather than wait for them to mature.

Also Read | Apple launches foldable iPhone Duo, hopes to rule tough premium segment

The Duo is priced at $1,999 in the US, roughly $500 below what analysts expected. Even so, that’s 1.6 times the $1,209 average selling price of a standard iPhone. IDC expects Apple to sell more than 10 million Duo units in its first 12 months, generating roughly $27 billion in revenue; enough, IDC projects, to make Apple the largest foldable vendor globally by 2027, overtaking Huawei. That shift comes as Android foldable unit sales are forecast to decline by double digits in 2026.

In India, the Duo will retail at Rs 2,99,900, a significant markup on the US price. Neil Shah, Vice President of Research at Counterpoint Research, expects the device to expand India’s foldable segment “in terms of value but not volume”, at least for now.

Story continues below this ad

The real story is revenue, not units

Foldables remain a small slice of the smartphone market and will stay that way: IDC forecasts the category growing from 2.2% of global smartphone units in 2026 to just 3.1% by 2030. But its share of industry revenue is projected to climb as high as 10% in the same period.

“The value growth rate materially exceeds unit growth, confirming that foldables remain a premium-value opportunity rather than a volume-led smartphone category,” said Francisco Jeronimo, Vice-President, Devices at IDC, describing the gap between unit and value growth as the category’s “core strategic point.”

Shah sees a similar dynamic in the device’s engineering. Despite being a first-generation product, he said the Duo “has hit all the right notes with respect to differentiation on both hardware and software engineering.” He also pointed to Apple’s developer ecosystem, which he said was fully aligned on delivering distinct foldable experiences as a lasting advantage over Android rivals.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 18 series: Three new features that impressed me the most

Jeronimo argued that what matters isn’t whether the Duo becomes an aspirational Day 1 purchase for most buyers, but whether it can “capture a disproportionate share of category revenue by setting the premium reference point.” With overall smartphone sales slowing and upgrade cycles lengthening, Apple appears to be betting the Duo can move both its revenue and profit lines even without moving significant volume.

Story continues below this ad

As Jeronimo put it: “Apple is on course to capture most of the foldable revenues. It has found the rare product where scarcity and profit rise together.”

The author is in California at the invitation of Apple.