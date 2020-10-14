iPhone 12 helps Apple come up to speed with 5G

Apple announced the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max at the Apple Event on Tueaday.

The unprecedented second Apple Event ushered in the iPhone 12 series, Cupertino’s first 5G phones, coming at least a couple of years after Samsung launched its first device running on the next generation telecom technology. But then Apple is going the whole hog with 5G, with all the four phones featuring the new technology that will run on over 100 networks across the world, India not included.

In the virtual event beamed from the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, CEO Tim Cook introduced Apple’s first 5G phone, the iPhone 12, with a 6.1-inch screen. The phone is thinner, lighter and smaller than ever before. By the end of the event, Apple has reiterated that the iPhone, with no suffix, is the base model now for the company.

The iPhone 12 features a Ceramic Shield to protect the OLED display — Apple says this is the toughest smartphone glass ever. The phones are powered by Apple’s new A14 Bionic, first seen in the iPad Air launched last month, and the first to be built on 5nm technology. The iPhone 12 will have a dual-camera setup, an ultra-wide plus another wide camera featuring a seven lens.

But then this is the base on which Apple wants to build. And it knows there is still value in offering a smaller phone, even a lighter phone. That is where the iPhone 12 Mini will come in, with the same innards but a smaller 5.4-inch screen.

These two phones, with price points starting Rs 69,990 and Rs 79,990, will be what will rake in the volumes across the world this holiday season, especially given the lower disposable incomes and negative consumer sentiments.

And this could also be why the Pro suffix will now clearly mean that the top-end versions will also offer professional grade features, especially when it comes to photo and video capabilities. While the iPhone 12 Pro will have a larger 6.1-inch screen and the iPhone 12 Pro Max a 6.7-inch display, they will both add an additional 52mm telephoto lens too.

Both the phones will try and develop on Apple’s computational photography learnings of the past year, but will stand out for being the only phones that can record video in Dolby Vision and edit the same on phone, while retaining the quality. Plus, the LIDAR scanner Apple pushed into the iPad Pro will also find its way into these phones. The iPhone 12 Pro will have a starting price of Rs 119,900 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max Rs 129,900.

Interestingly, Apple also introduced a new MagSafe technology to improve wireless charging on its phones. The new technology lets the charger, and some other accessories, snap magnetically to the new phones.

HomePod Mini to take on Echo

Cupertino is also opening a front with Amazon with its HomePod Mini, Apple’s new, smaller, smart speaker promising a 360-degree audio experience. The HomePod Mini is powered by Siri and is more integrated with the iPhone than the earlier, larger HomePod. It plays a lot of content from the phone on the speaker while helping control the smart home features using the Home app. There is also an innovative Intercom feature that will play a message on the devices of all family members, allowing them to reply using Siri. But it is the pricing of the HomePod Mini, Rs 9,900 in India, that will pit it directly against the Amazon Echo in most markets.

