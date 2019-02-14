A real quick Valentine’s Day date: A 26-year-old checks out Bumble

It’s 2019, and whether we like it or not, dating apps are no longer a fad. Among the sea of applications available on the market is Bumble, launched in 2014 by Tinder co-founder Whitney Wolfe, a platform that likes to put itself across as a “women-oriented” application.

Andrew, 26, took a quick look at the application just a day ahead of Valentine’s day to see what’s the buzz around Bumble is all about.

For starters, the application is easy to set up. You can either use your Facebook account or the phone number. The interface is also easy to navigate through and fairly clutter-free. After the basics are done the user has to click and upload a selfie for verification, thus reducing the number of fake profiles drastically. The application also lets you choose between three modes: Dating, BFF ( for people looking out for just friends) and Bizz (for networking). There are advanced filters like height, drinking preferences and educational qualification to help you narrow down on your ideal prospective date.

What sets the app apart from the others is the feature that a conversation, after a match, can be only initiated by a woman. Post matching, there is also a 24-hour window before which the woman needs to drop in the first message or else the match turns invalid. According to Bumble, this reduces the number of unwanted texts flooding the woman’s inbox.

And also to combat the widespread phenomenon of ghosting seen on dating apps, the same window has been set for responding to text messages.

I set up the application on the eve of Valentine’s day and went through a lot of profiles. The users seem to be more serious about dating with most profiles having a proper bio. To ensure users don’t get away with a cliched “not good at writing bios or ask me/find out”, the app lets you answer three questions. For instance, one popular question most users seem to have answered is: “What would you do if you get an extra hour a day?”

Like Tinder, a left swipe is a no and right is a yes. Paid upgrades are available that let you “SuperSwipe” (much like Tinder’s Superlike where the user instantly gets an instant notification that there’s someone really interested (or probably has premium account with a few likes to spare). The premium version also lets you extend the 24-hour response window, but still, the woman has to message first.

After the swiping session, it was a time to patiently wait for a match. A couple of hours later (okay a little more than that) a match notification appeared. Now, all I had to wait for was for the match to “make the first move”. Well, a message appeared within minutes of the match. The conversation began on the lines of the profession and educational background. I tried to nonchalantly push in a few questions on the app with a sweating smiling emoji.

“This is the first dating app I am ever using,” the match replied. I had a follow-up question on why she chose this app over the others. I’m yet to receive a response and the 24-hour window is ticking. Let’s see. The whole process seemed very smooth and structured. Not very organic right? Well, it’s online dating !!