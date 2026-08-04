6 new Apple products you will want to keep an eye out for

With Samsung having already unveiled its latest Galaxy Z Fold lineup, Google is next in line to launch the Pixel 11 series in the middle of this month. Attention is now turning to Apple, which is expected to hold its biggest product launch in more than a decade in early September. That means we are less than a month away from Apple’s event, with the keynote marking John Ternus’s debut as CEO of the world’s most valuable technology company.

As the event draws closer, the buzz around what’s next from the Cupertino giant is only expected to intensify, despite the ongoing memory crisis and the rising cost of consumer electronics. Apple is under pressure, and some analysts believe consumers should be prepared to pay even more for the next generation of iPhones and iPads.

The bigger question, however, is how Apple will justify higher prices with its next-generation products at a time when affordability remains a major concern for many consumers. Only time will tell.

In the meantime, here are six products that are eagerly anticipated and could either be launched or at least teased at Apple’s September event.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold 8 (right) is shorter and wider, and Apple’s upcoming iPhone Ultra could adopt a very similar foldable design. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold 8 (right) is shorter and wider, and Apple’s upcoming iPhone Ultra could adopt a very similar foldable design. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

iPhone Ultra

If the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8’s wider screen recently caught your eye, Apple may have a similar foldable iPhone up its sleeve – and you probably won’t have to wait too long. It looks more likely than ever that Apple will debut its first foldable iPhone next month at its splashy September event, although the exact date has not yet been confirmed. If that happens, it will certainly be the moment when CEO John Ternus unveils the iPhone Ultra or whatever Apple ultimately decides to call it.

Insiders suggest that Apple will stay away from the traditional book-style foldable design that first popularised the category. Instead, think of a form factor similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. Cupertino is expected to take a route similar to Samsung’s passport-style design on the Fold 8, which is shorter and wider when closed and opens up into something that feels like an iPad mini. Apple’s version, however, may be slightly thicker and heavier than the Fold 8 while sporting a similar overall design.

The Fold 8, which I am currently reviewing, deserves praise for its wider 10:16 outer display, which feels much more usable than the narrow screens found on earlier foldables. Inside, the nearly 4:3 aspect ratio feels just right for reading books, watching movies, and browsing the web. The Fold 8 is also being praised for almost eliminating the display crease, and I expect Apple to use new technology to deliver a virtually crease-free display as well.

Story continues below this ad

However, the biggest difference between the Fold 8 and the iPhone Ultra is likely to be how Apple optimises apps for the larger foldable display. Although Samsung has done a good job optimising apps on the Fold 8, many popular apps still look like stretched-out versions of their smartphone counterparts. I would also like Apple to reimagine the user interface on the upcoming iPhone Ultra because the software experience on foldable phones has remained largely unchanged since the first-generation devices debuted in 2019. The interface has evolved very little, and many apps still behave exactly as they do on regular smartphones instead of taking full advantage of the larger screen.

The biggest question for me, though, is how much extra Apple is going to charge for the iPhone Ultra. It is unlikely to become a mass-market product if it launches at more than $2,000, and Cupertino is probably already aware of that. Will the iPhone Ultra be more of a statement device, or will it actually deliver experiences that users simply cannot get on their current phones? We will find out soon. But one thing I am certain of is that the wider-screen foldable form factor could become standardised once Apple debuts the iPhone Ultra.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will gain a variable aperture camera system, meaning pictures look sharper, have less image noise and handle extreme lighting situations better. (Image credit: X/Saurav) The iPhone 18 Pro Max will gain a variable aperture camera system, meaning pictures look sharper, have less image noise and handle extreme lighting situations better. (Image credit: X/Saurav)

iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max

Two new Pro models will join the iPhone Fold, but my biggest concern is how Apple is going to price them. Trade restrictions in the Gulf and the rising demand for AI server infrastructure have driven up memory and storage prices, and analysts are already predicting that the iPhone 18 Pro could cost $200 more, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may be priced as much as $300 higher. Apple has already raised the prices of some Macs and iPads over the past few months, and outgoing CEO Tim Cook recently acknowledged that the memory crisis is putting pressure on the company, suggesting that further price hikes may be on the horizon.

The new iPhones are almost certain to be more expensive, but my bigger question is how Apple will justify those higher prices. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to bring several upgrades, including variable-aperture cameras, an under-display front-facing camera for Face ID, a smaller Dynamic Island, the new A20 chip, and new colour options, including a dark cherry red finish. And yes, they will support the new Siri as well. But will those changes be enough to justify a price increase over their predecessors?

Story continues below this ad

I have a feeling Cupertino will increase the base storage across the Pro lineup to soften the blow of higher prices while also pushing its newly launched Apple Upgrade programme to make upgrading more affordable in the US. Even so, it may be difficult for Apple to maintain the momentum it has built, especially in India, at a time when the smartphone market is declining year over year amid the ongoing memory crisis. Consumers should expect fewer deals and discounts during the festive season.

Even if one assumes the iPhone 18 Pro lineup will do well in India, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, overall consumer sentiment is at an all-time low. Many consumers are already caught in a spiral of EMIs, and AI-driven layoffs are only adding to the anxiety. One also needs to consider that India’s smartphone market is heading towards maturity, even at the premium end. More consumers are holding on to their existing smartphones because their current devices continue to serve them well, reducing the need to upgrade to newer phones that may now come at a significantly higher prices.

Apple’s new AirPods featuring built-in cameras, poised to be its first AI-centric wearable. (AirPods Pro picture for representation) Apple’s new AirPods featuring built-in cameras, poised to be its first AI-centric wearable. (AirPods Pro picture for representation)

New camera-equipped AirPods Pro

Apple may not be ready with a pair of smart glasses just yet, but the company could be ready with its first AI-focused wearable product and that may well be the all-new AirPods Pro with built-in cameras. The camera-equipped AirPods Pro are unlikely to capture photos or videos in the traditional sense. Instead, the camera sensors would be used to understand the user’s surroundings, with Apple’s updated AI assistant, Siri, doing the heavy lifting by providing context about what is happening around you. I think it’s a clever way to introduce cameras into a device like the AirPods, which is already familiar to and used by millions of people, before Apple makes the leap into the smart glasses market.

However, I am curious to see how the cameras will actually work and whether users will need to point them in a certain direction for Siri to understand what they are looking at. It all depends on how advanced the cameras are and how accurately they can map the user’s surroundings, regardless of the position of the head. Panoramic cameras seem to make more sense, in my view.

Story continues below this ad

Privacy is another question Apple will need to address seriously. The built-in cameras on Meta’s smart glasses already make many people uncomfortable, and Apple will have to convince users that its implementation of cameras is both secure and privacy-friendly.

Apple is still sticking with smartwatches instead of jumping into the screenless band segment. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Apple is still sticking with smartwatches instead of jumping into the screenless band segment. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4

The Apple Watch has long been the dominant smartwatch on the market, and while it remains a fantastic health-tracking device, it has honestly started to feel a bit stale. I doubt this year’s Apple Watch models: the standard Apple Watch Series 12 and the high-end, rugged Apple Watch Ultra 4 will change the trajectory of the smartwatch market. They may get a new chipset and additional health sensors, but don’t expect the design to change dramatically. I believe new health services and sensors will help keep smartwatches relevant, even as more people switch to screenless wearables that combine activity and health tracking at a much lower price.