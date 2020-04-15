4 useful hacks your earphones need In order to be truly happy

Useful hacks your earphones need in order to be happy Useful hacks your earphones need in order to be happy

Written by Raghav Somani, Founder & CEO, Headphone Zone

Music is such a sanct, personal, pure thing. It goes far beyond songs and earphones and iPods and phones. Am I right or am I right? These 3 earphone accessories will not make you want to sell your kidneys like these will.

Been a while since you had a heart-to-heart with your earphones? After this, your earphones will love you more than ever.

Comply Foam Tips

If you’ve not heard about Comply yet, your earphones have been sleeping every night without a pillow. Why you do this?

This USA based brand is known globally to enhance your music listening experience multifold with superior sound isolation, great comfort and in-ear retention. More than 75 earphone brands suggest these Comply foam tips to improve your listening experience.

Comply calls this the “Sound of Science.” With the use of memory foam technology, the tips take the shape of your ear canal entirely depending upon your body temperature. This gives a dynamic fit and makes the sound so much better for you.

Comply tips are 30x softer than silicone eartips so it goes without saying that they’ll be super comfortable. Your ears will hear every detail amplified since these Comply eartips go deep into your ear canal. They also come with optional built-in filters to protect your earphones from unhygienic ear wax or sweat. These tips also come in multiple core sizes to be compatible with most earphones. Don’t forget to check the compatible core size before buying! You can also choose from Small,

Medium and Large sizes based on your core size.

In a world saturated with battery powered noise cancellation headphones that cost a bomb, Comply as an inexpensive & excellent way to achieve noise isolation. Starts at Rs. 699!

Triple Flange Eartips

Lacking intimacy in your relationship? Get closer than ever to your earphones with triple flange eartips.

Triple flange eartips look like small mountains stacked on top of each other. These eartips are designed to improve your music listening experience remarkably. How does it work? Very simple, because it fits into your ear canal deeper than conventionally sized silicone tips, they are extremely good for noise isolation.

All you gotta do is replace your existing ear tips with triple flange eartips to experience a new level of comfort. You can stop worrying about them falling down while you are running or doing any kind of exercise.

These are easily the best option for isolation after Comply Foam eartips. What are you waiting for? Ditch those old eartips and get the replacement your earphones have been silently wanting.

Earhooks

Want your earphones to stop stumbling out again and again? Earhooks to the rescue. Earhooks is a very simple product – it rests easily behind your ears, giving you the security every earphone demands.

Earhooks are great especially if you are using them with in-ear monitors. They are made for people with active lifestyle, for professionals or even casual users. These earhooks are adjustable so that if you have extremely big ears or even tiny ears, you can effortlessly use them and mould them over your ear.

Your earphones will have never fit so securely before. A great convertor for regular wired IEMs, these inexpensive ear hooks will easily make your music listening experience more enjoyable.

SmartWrap Cord Manager

What did your earphones ever do to you to deserve such frustration and unapologetic behaviour?

The most distinct way to keep your earphones from tangling is by using the simple SmartWrap. SmartWrap is the cord manager you never thought you’d need.

They are a dapper accessory for your ever tangling pair of earphones. This increases the life of your earphones by keeping them safe and sound. They are simple and modern looking, definitely adding to your style statement. The SmartWrap is available in numerous charming colours. They are not rough on your pocket. Using them is definitely not rocket science. If nothing else, getting the SmartWrap should give you a quiet “thank you” from your favourite pair of earphones.

We hope this helps reignite the spark between you and your significant other. Check website for Special Lockdown price at https://www.headphonezone.in

