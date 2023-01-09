scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

ChatGPT Chrome extensions that are useful and free to try out

Here are some of the most interesting ChatGPT extensions that are free to use and will make you get most out of Open AI's latest product.

Here are some of the five interesting ChatGPT extensions.
ChatGPT Chrome extensions that are useful and free to try out
OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm with its ability to produce conversational-style replies with a lot of insights to queries. Do note that, ChatGPT can do a lot more than just respond to your queries on a web browser. And it appears that many developers are already using ChatGPT to help create Chrome extensions that would benefit users. Here are free ChatGPT extensions that will make you more productive.

A Google search result page with results from Google and ChatGPT.

ChatGPT for Google

ChatGPT for Google is a free extension available on the Chrome web store, which can be installed on the Google Chrome web browser. This is probably one of the best implementations of ChatGPT, which can be used along with Google. To trigger a response from ChatGPT, all you have to do is to put a question mark at the end of your query while searching on Google. Do note that, you need to sign in to your OpenAI account to access the ChatGPT service via this extension.

Talk to ChatGPT like you do with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Promptheus – Converse with ChatGPT

If you feel typing a query on ChatGPT is a bit too much, then you can just speak to ChatGPT using the Promptheus – Converse with ChatGPT free Chrome extensions. While you might input your query using a voice command as you do it with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, ChatGPT will only respond to you with textual content.

A ChatGPT tool meant for creators.

ChatGPT Prompt Genius

This Google Chrome extension will let you import, save, and share all the conversations that you had with ChatGPT with a single click. If you are a writer, you can use various prompts to get the right style of content that you are planning to produce.

ChatGPT bot running on Telegram (Image credit: GitHub)

Use ChatGPT with WhatsApp and Telegram

You can now text with ChatGPT on instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. Do note that, for this to work, you need to install Telegram web or WhatsApp web on your computer and then get the source file for the ChatGPT bot created by @altryne from Github and then configure a few more things to get your own ChatGPT-powered bot on WhatsApp and Telegram.

ChatGPT powered Android app.

ChatGPT Chatteo AI

This free app is available on Google Play Store, which allows users to access ChatGPT within an app. Using this app, one can converse with ChatGPT, use it as a tool to ask questions and get responses, and it can also be used to get how-to-use guides for various products. Do note that, this app works on credits, you can either buy credits to continue using this app or you can also watch ads to get credits.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 13:52 IST
