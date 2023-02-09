OnePlus will unveil its latest concept phone at Mobile World Congress 2023

After launching the OnePlus 11 (review) and a bunch of other products at its Cloud 11 event, OnePlus has now announced that it will be showcasing its latest concept phone at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC). The event, which will take place between February 27 and March 2 in Barcelona, will offer tech companies to showcase their latest products and innovations.

According to OnePlus, the concept phone will sport a brand-new design and will introduce new technology. Interestingly, none of the concept devices exhibited by the brand at previous MWCs have materialized into commercial smartphones. As of now, there is limited information about the device, however, it is highly likely that it will not be up for sale.

In 2020, OnePlus showcased two concept smartphones. The first one was called OnePlus Concept One (based on OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition) and featured invisible cameras. The company said it achieved the feat using electrochromic glass in a partnership with McLaren, the sports car maker. The technology is usually seen in aircraft windows and premium cars.

The other concept phone was unveiled later in December 2020 and was basically the OnePlus 8T (reivew). The only thing that made it unique was its colour-changing back panel. OnePlus said it used ‘Electronic Colour, Material and Finish’ which lets the back panel change colour when triggered by things like a phone call or a notification.

With technology advancing rapidly since then, it will be interesting to see what OnePlus brings to Mobile World Congress 2023.