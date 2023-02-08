OnePlus Pad launched: Check out pre-order details, features, and specifications

At the recently concluded Cloud 11 event, OnePlus unveiled a slew of new devices like the OnePlus 11 (review), OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 (review) and others. While the OnePlus 11 is an iterative upgrade over its predecessor, the OnePlus 11R is a more affordable version of the company’s latest flagship device. Here, we will take a quick look at what the OnePlus Pad has to offer in terms of specs and the Indian price for the company’s first-ever tablet.

OnePlus Pad: Specifications

The OnePlus Pad features the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and is the first device to come with a Cortex X2 core which offers a clock speed of up to 3.05GHz. The Dimensity 9000 performs similarly to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The tablet has a huge 11.61-inch 144Hz 10-bit IPS LCD display that supports Dolby Vision and has an aspect ratio of 7:5. It has a resolution of peak brightness of 500 nits and 2800 x 2000 resolution.

The OnePlus Pad supports 67W fast charging. (Image Source: OnePlus)

It offers up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The OnePlus Pad is backed by a 9,510mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVooc charging, which the company claims can fully charge the tablet in just 80 minutes. The tablet runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

OnePlus Pad has rounded edges, an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and an aluminium body frame with a rear-centred 13MP camera which can record videos in 4K at 30fps. The front of the device features an 8MP shooter capable of recording Full HD (1080p) videos at 30fps. It has four speakers that support Dolby Atmos and OnePlus’ omni-bearing technology that intelligently switches between left and right speakers.

The tablet supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus Pad comes with the Oneplus Stylo and the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. It is 0.65cm thin and weighs 552 grams.

OnePlus Pad: Price in India

The OnePlus Pad will be available for pre-order sometime in April. While OnePlus is yet to official the price, it might cost somewhere around Rs 40,000.