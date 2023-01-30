OnePlus Nord 3 rumours roundup: What to expect from next Nord?

OnePlus Nord caters to those who wanted a OnePlus smartphone at an affordable price. Over the last two years, OnePlus has launched several Nord-branded smartphones in the country, which includes the Nord 2T, the most expensive and most capable smartphone from the sub-brand. In fact, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite was the top-selling 5G model in the Rs 20,000 segment in 2022 in India, according to the latest Counterpoint Research report.

While OnePlus is yet to make any Nord-centric announcements in 2023, leaks and rumours claim that the company is silently gearing up for the launch of the flagship offering in the Nord series — OnePlus Nord 3, possibly in the next few months. Here is our in-depth analysis of what we can expect from the OnePlus Nord 3 and how it will fair against the competition.

OnePlus Nord 3 leaks

According to leaks, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be based on the Dimensity 8200 SoC, the same chipset is also seen on the upcoming iQOO Neo 7. In terms of performance, the Dimensity 8200 is said to sit between the Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. More than the performance, the processor will focus on efficiency, which could lead to better battery life on the Nord 3 and other Dimensity 8200 SoC-powered smartphones.

When compared to Nord 2T, the Nord 3 is also said to get a specs bump in the display department, and the phone is likely to come with an FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. This will help OnePlus position the Nord 3 against phones like the Nothing Phone (1), Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and even the Realme 10 Pro+.

OnePlus Nord 3 is said to have a triple camera array at the rear, with a high-resolution wide-angle lens with features like OIS and 4K video recording. The primary camera will be accompanied by an ultra-wide angle lens and a macro or depth sensor.

The phone is also expected to get a 4,500 or even a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging and we could even get see an 80W or even a 100W fast charger in the box, given the fact that the Nord 2T already supports 80W fast charging. In terms of software, the Nord 3 is likely to ship with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS.

How much will OnePlus Nord 3 cost?

Considering the aggressive marketing for the OnePlus 11 series, we could expect the same with the Nord series too. Hence, we could expect the base model of the OnePlus Nord 3 to cost around Rs 30,000, similar to the OnePlus Nord 2T. At that price range, OnePlus Nord 3 has to compete against the phones like the Realme 10 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and the iQOO Neo 7. Again, the primary selling point of the Nord 3 will not be the hardware, instead, it will be the OnePlus brand and the bloatware-free OxygenOS.