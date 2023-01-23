scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will come with ‘Spatial Audio’ for Android 13: Here’s what it means

OnePlus says the Buds Pro 2 come with a spatial rendering algorithm and an IMU sensor to provide stability and compatibility with third-party apps.  

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 | OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price | OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launch dateOnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be launched alongside the OnePlus 11 (Image Source: OnePjus)
Listen to this article
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will come with ‘Spatial Audio’ for Android 13: Here’s what it means
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

OnePlus officially confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G and the Buds Pro 2 will launch on February 7 in India and as always, it continues to reveal key information about its upcoming products. While OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds 2 Pro have already launched in China, the global variants will also come with unique features. OnePlus has already shown us what the OnePlus 11 will look like. Now it has confirmed that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio feature.

The ‘spatial audio’ feature has been developed for Android 13, which can also be seen as a confirmation that the OnePlus 11 will run Android 13. According to a press statement, OnePlus says that this partnership with Google will ensure that the buds create a “multi-dimensional experience” and that the “sound always comes from a fixed position regardless of movement.”

It also features OnePlus’ spatial rendering algorithm and IMU sensor to provide stability and compatibility with third-party apps. Google itself recently rolled out spatial audio support for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, though the head-tracking feature is limited to the Pixel Buds Pro.

Also Read |Galaxy S23 to OnePlus 11: Here are the most anticipated ‘flagship’ smartphones of 2023

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will also connect quickly to Android devices thanks to support for Google’s Fast Pair feature. This allows users to switch between two Android devices automatically without having to fiddle with Bluetooth settings.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...

Spatial audio on Android 13: What is it?

Spatial audio on Android 13 as the name suggests allows users to get a more immersive experience when using certain compatible headphones and TWS buds. Google announced it for Android 13 when the OS was first released back in August 2022. It has now made spatial audio available on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro phones.

Of course, to experience content in spatial audio, the audio content itself also needs to be from a supported streaming platform such as YouTube or Netflix or the audio tracks needs to be marked as 5.1 or higher or Dolby Atmos. Further users will have to wear compatible headphones or earbuds to experience spatial audio on Android. Apple had earlier added Spatial Audio support to the AirPods Pro with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Most of Apple’s core products support Spatial Audio.

OnePlus Buds 2 Pro: What else do we know?

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will most likely include support for Active Noise Cancellation as well. The wireless earbuds were recently launched in China and were available in two colour variants – black and green. OnePlus claimed that the Buds Pro 2 can last up to 29 hours with the charging case and Active Noise Cancellation turned off. While the Buds Pro 2 retail for CNY 899 (approx. Rs 10,785) in China, OnePlus is yet to shed light on the price in India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 15:24 IST
Next Story

‘Never forget that these commentators are loyal to their country’: Sunil Gavaskar cautions media amid speculations around 2023 WC squad

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close