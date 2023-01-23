OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will come with ‘Spatial Audio’ for Android 13: Here’s what it means

OnePlus officially confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G and the Buds Pro 2 will launch on February 7 in India and as always, it continues to reveal key information about its upcoming products. While OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds 2 Pro have already launched in China, the global variants will also come with unique features. OnePlus has already shown us what the OnePlus 11 will look like. Now it has confirmed that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio feature.

The ‘spatial audio’ feature has been developed for Android 13, which can also be seen as a confirmation that the OnePlus 11 will run Android 13. According to a press statement, OnePlus says that this partnership with Google will ensure that the buds create a “multi-dimensional experience” and that the “sound always comes from a fixed position regardless of movement.”

It also features OnePlus’ spatial rendering algorithm and IMU sensor to provide stability and compatibility with third-party apps. Google itself recently rolled out spatial audio support for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, though the head-tracking feature is limited to the Pixel Buds Pro.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will also connect quickly to Android devices thanks to support for Google’s Fast Pair feature. This allows users to switch between two Android devices automatically without having to fiddle with Bluetooth settings.

Spatial audio on Android 13: What is it?

Spatial audio on Android 13 as the name suggests allows users to get a more immersive experience when using certain compatible headphones and TWS buds. Google announced it for Android 13 when the OS was first released back in August 2022. It has now made spatial audio available on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro phones.

Of course, to experience content in spatial audio, the audio content itself also needs to be from a supported streaming platform such as YouTube or Netflix or the audio tracks needs to be marked as 5.1 or higher or Dolby Atmos. Further users will have to wear compatible headphones or earbuds to experience spatial audio on Android. Apple had earlier added Spatial Audio support to the AirPods Pro with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Most of Apple’s core products support Spatial Audio.

OnePlus Buds 2 Pro: What else do we know?

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will most likely include support for Active Noise Cancellation as well. The wireless earbuds were recently launched in China and were available in two colour variants – black and green. OnePlus claimed that the Buds Pro 2 can last up to 29 hours with the charging case and Active Noise Cancellation turned off. While the Buds Pro 2 retail for CNY 899 (approx. Rs 10,785) in China, OnePlus is yet to shed light on the price in India.