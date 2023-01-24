OnePlus to unveil 65-inch flagship smart TV under Q Series on February 7

Although OnePlus is mainly known for its smartphones, the brand has broadened its horizons of late and is offering products like monitors, TVs, wearables – and even a mechanical keyboard. Its television offerings are one of the better ones on the market, and the company’s now adding to that the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro – the all-new flagship smart TV.

The upcoming TV serves as an extension of the premium Q Series portfolio which debuted in 2019 and will arrive alongside the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on February 7 at the Cloud 11 launch event in Delhi, according to OnePlus.

“The OnePlus TV Q series symbolizes the brand’s efforts to bring industry-leading technology with premium visual and sound features to users in India. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is expected to make a significant leap towards these efforts,” says the company.

Detailed specifications of the upcoming TV haven’t been shared as of yet, but Pete Lau says that it provides a “series of superior hardware and software features, while also serving as the hub for a premium, smarter connected ecosystem experience.”

Regardless, the specifications of the TV 65 Q2 Pro were leaked earlier. It is said to feature a 65-inch QLED display bearing a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Audio will be handled by a 70W speaker tuned by Dolby Atmos. It may feature 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and will run a custom firmware built on top of Google TV.

The new product is set to be made available across offline stores in India following the launch.