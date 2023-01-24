scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

OnePlus to unveil 65-inch flagship smart TV under Q Series on February 7

Detailed specifications of the upcoming TV haven’t been shared as of yet, but Pete Lau says that it provides a “series of superior hardware and software features."

OnePlus-TV-Q2-Pro(Image credits: OnePlus)
Listen to this article
OnePlus to unveil 65-inch flagship smart TV under Q Series on February 7
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Although OnePlus is mainly known for its smartphones, the brand has broadened its horizons of late and is offering products like monitors, TVs, wearables – and even a mechanical keyboard. Its television offerings are one of the better ones on the market, and the company’s now adding to that the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro – the all-new flagship smart TV.

The upcoming TV serves as an extension of the premium Q Series portfolio which debuted in 2019 and will arrive alongside the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on February 7 at the Cloud 11 launch event in Delhi, according to OnePlus.

“The OnePlus TV Q series symbolizes the brand’s efforts to bring industry-leading technology with premium visual and sound features to users in India. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is expected to make a significant leap towards these efforts,” says the company.

Also Read |Galaxy S23 to OnePlus 11: Here are the most anticipated ‘flagship’ smartphones of 2023

Detailed specifications of the upcoming TV haven’t been shared as of yet, but Pete Lau says that it provides a “series of superior hardware and software features, while also serving as the hub for a premium, smarter connected ecosystem experience.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...

Regardless, the specifications of the TV 65 Q2 Pro were leaked earlier. It is said to feature a 65-inch QLED display bearing a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Audio will be handled by a 70W speaker tuned by Dolby Atmos. It may feature 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and will run a custom firmware built on top of Google TV.

The new product is set to be made available across offline stores in India following the launch.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 18:23 IST
Next Story

These tips will help you choose the right sports bra

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close