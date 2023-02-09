OnePlus 11R vs OnePlus 10R: Which is the better pick?

Ever fancied a flagship smartphone experience for a non-flagship price? Everyone does. If you did too, OnePlus has got you perfectly covered with the OnePlus 11 – the company’s latest and greatest that sells for a fraction of Samsung’s and Apple’s bellwethers. That’s splendid, but what if you wanted a flagship experience for even cheaper (albeit with some compromises)?

The BBK subsidiary knew you’d ask for that, so it released the “budget flagship” OnePlus 11R alongside the 11. Selling for Rs 39,999, the phone’s spec sheet screams flagship killer in every way. But for Rs 5,000 less you can also pick last year’s OnePlus 10R. That means two options – one more than you probably need – so we’re helping eliminate a phone with this article.

OnePlus 11R vs OnePlus 10R: Design and display

Where the OnePlus 10R sports a design that strays heavily from OnePlus’s language as we noted in our review, the OnePlus 11R is practically a OnePlus 11 clone. It’s a love-it-or-hate-it situation with the OnePlus 10R’s rear panel thanks to its unique camera module, and we believe the 11R will appeal to a wider audience. Upfront, both phones look identical, although this year’s model has a teeny bit larger display at 6.74 inches versus the 6.7 inches of the OnePlus 10R.

However, there’s more to consider than just the size of the display. The OnePlus 11R’s display has a 1240 x 2772 resolution, notably denser than the OnePlus 10R’s more generic 1080 x 2412 FHD+ resolution. Whether that’ll be actually noticeable remains to be seen, though.

Phone weight-conscious people might also want to note that the OnePlus 11R is heftier at 205g than the OnePlus 10R’s 186g. Both phones also have plastic builds.

OnePlus 11R vs OnePlus 10R: Performance and battery

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max powering the OnePlus 10R is identical to the Dimensity 8100, albeit with an improved AI processing performance. The chip scores a little above 800,000 on AnTuTu, with over 315,000 of that scored by the GPU. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powering the OnePlus 11R is a spruced-up Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, manufactured on the superior TSMC 4nm process. This chip scores just over a million on AnTuTu, with over 430,000 points coming from the GPU.

That’s a notable difference on paper, but both are flagship-level chipsets so real-world performance will be harder to tell apart. Regardless of what phone you pick, you can expect top-notch smoothness in day-to-day usage and gaming.

Battery performance should be similar across both handsets since they both pack 5,000mAh units. But the OnePlus 11R will charge faster thanks to 100W charging support – a step up from 80W on the OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus 11R vs OnePlus 10R: Cameras

The OnePlus 11R features the Sony IMX890 camera sensor, which is the same 50MP unit featured on the OnePlus 11. Expect flagship-level camera performance with this one. The OnePlus 10R, on the other hand, is fitted with the more humble IMX766 sensor (again a 50MP unit) – a popular choice among upper mid-range smartphones from last year. We concluded that this sensor does a “good job of offering sharp images under all conditions” in our OnePlus 10R review, so there’s that.

The difference will likely be less apparent on the auxiliary lenses and the selfie snapper – both phones feature 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras at the rear, and a 16MP selfie camera upfront.

OnePlus 11R vs OnePlus 10R: Software

The OnePlus 10R launched with Android 12 and has been pinky-promised 3 Android updates and 4 years of security updates. That means it will get updated to Android 15. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11R launched with Android 13 and should get 4 years of Android updates plus 5 years of security patches as part of the company’s new software update policy. That translates to support until Android 17 (touchwood). If you are the kind that uses phones until they go kaput, then rest assured that the 11R will be on the latest Android version when it dies.

OnePlus 11R vs OnePlus 10R: Which should you get?

You must’ve realised by now that the OnePlus 11R is a proper upgrade over the OnePlus 10R, with improvements across the board – be it performance, camera, and software support. Only invest in the OnePlus 10R if the OnePlus 11R’s weight seems excessive and if you are on a tight budget. Otherwise, the OnePlus 11R should make for a future-proof pocket companion that will last you ages, quite literally. The Rs 5,000 price difference also turns negligible when you finance the device.