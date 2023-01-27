OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad to launch on February 7: Here’s everything you need to know

February seems to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts, with not one but two flagship smartphone series on the way. Samsung’s S23 series has stolen much of the limelight, but the OnePlus 11 series is worth the hype as well. Two phones are expected this year – the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R. The latter should make for a better buy for the more budget-conscious users. Fans of large screens, meanwhile, may prefer the OnePlus Pad. Both these devices are expected to launch on February 7, and with the big day closing in, here’s everything you need to know about them.

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus’s flagship strategy has been confusing of late. The OnePlus 9 series was the last series that saw both Pro and non-Pro models – the subsequent year only saw a OnePlus 10 Pro joined by a OnePlus 10R after three months. And let’s not forget about the OnePlus 10T. This year retains the ‘R’ model, but there’s no Pro model in the cards as far as we can tell. This means the series will comprise the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R. Both devices are also set to launch on the same day.

Last year’s OnePlus 10R was all about flagship performance at a non-flagship price, and the OnePlus 11R may be keeping this trait. Reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal divulged to MySmartPrice that the upcoming phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the 8+ Gen 1 is claimed to perform faster while also being more power efficient. It’s assisted by the Adreno 730 for graphics.

The February 7 Cloud 11 event will see curtains draw on several other devices (Image credits: OnePlus) The February 7 Cloud 11 event will see curtains draw on several other devices (Image credits: OnePlus)

The leak also reveals that the 11R’s base variant will have an 8GB + 128GB storage config. One colour option is known right now – Galactic Silver – which may also be the only colour the phone will be sold in. Surprisingly, OnePlus is yet to reveal any specifications for the device.

Still, a much older tip from leaker OnLeaks revealed that the OnePlus 11R may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz, similar to the OnePlus 10R. Photography will be handled by triple cameras at the rear, headlined by a 50MP sensor. The battery may be sized 5,000mAh with support for 100W fast charging.

OnePlus Pad

As with the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus has remained tight-lipped about its very first tablet’s features and specifications. The only solid bit we have right now is a design leak by OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, showing the tablet from multiple angles.

I turn 46 today so as Bday gift, I bring you the very first look at the #OnePlusPad!🥳 On behalf of @mysmartprice👉🏻 https://t.co/LLU5N01Lyg PS: To support me, you can send a little Bday tip using Twitter’s Tip Jar or Paypal 😇👉🏻https://t.co/10vfi7Lwip Thanks 🤜🏻#FutureSquad🤛🏻! pic.twitter.com/r4fTXautK2 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 26, 2023

Judging from the renders, the OnePlus Pad has a premium build, with a unibody metal chassis and slim equal bezels all around. Renders show it in black and green colourways and it’s possible that the tablet will be offered in these two options only. The display could be sized 11.6 inches.

Official renders show a single circular camera module but how many lenses it holds is a mystery (Image: OnePlus) Official renders show a single circular camera module but how many lenses it holds is a mystery (Image: OnePlus)

At the rear is a single circular camera cutout but it isn’t clear if the unit packs two lenses or one. Volume keys are on the right of the frame, while the left features some kind of cutout which could be for housing a stylus. The design sure is upmarket, but it remains to be seen if that will be complemented by high-end specifications as well. OnePlus does position itself as a relatively premium brand and logic suggests that its first tablet will reflect that.