OnePlus 11R confirmed to feature iconic alert slider and 100W fast charging

OnePlus is all set to launch a plethora of devices at its Cloud11 event, happening in New Delhi on February 7th. Along with the flagship OnePlus 11, the company has also confirmed that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered OnePlus 11R will also be unveiled on the same day along with a few more products such as the Buds Pro 2, 65-inch smart TV, OnePlus Tab, and more.

As confirmed by the company, the OnePlus 11R will be based on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and the device is also confirmed to support a 100W fast charging, which is a downgrade from the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus 10T’s 150W fast charging, capable of fully charging the battery in 25 minutes.

The OnePlus 11R is also said to have a 63.8 per cent larger 3D cooling system when compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro. Combined with the power efficiency of the chip and the improved cooling system, the OnePlus 11R should deliver improved performance and battery life. Even in terms of memory, the device is said to offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

While it looks a lot like the OnePlus 11 minus the Hasselblad branding, the device is said to come with a plastic frame and the device also retains an alert slider. The OnePlus 11R has a triple camera setup. As per the leaks, the phone will have a 50MP primary wide-angle camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone is expected to offer a 16MP selfie camera similar to the recently launched OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 11R could cost less than OnePlus 10T

Despite having the same chip, the OnePlus 11R is likely to cost a lot less than the OnePlus 10T. Given the slower fast charging tech when compared to the OnePlus 10T, the device is also expected to cost around Rs 40,000 and is likely to have at least around Rs 10,000 price difference between the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R.