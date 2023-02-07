scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
OnePlus 11, 11R launch LIVE Updates: India price, specifications, and features

OnePlus 11 LIVE UPDATES: OnePlus will launch its newest products at its upcoming Cloud 11 event, which includes the Hasselblad-branded OnePlus 11.

By: Tech Desk
Bengaluru | February 7, 2023 12:16 IST
OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will take place in New Delhi.

OnePlus is all set to launch a range of new products, including the OnePlus 11 at its Cloud 11 launch event later today in New Delhi. The Cloud 11 launch event will commence at 7:30 PM IST, where, the company will launch at least five new products, including the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and a mechanical keyboard.

The highlight of the OnePlus’ Cloud 11 launch event will be the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered OnePlus 11, which also comes with a 3rd generation Hasselblad camera system and 100W fast charging. Besides, the phone will also offer 16GB of RAM and the company has even confirmed to offer four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

Similarly, the OnePlus 11R is based on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and the phone also has a triple camera setup sans Hasselblad branding. During the launch, the company will also launch its very first Android tablet with a detachable keyboard and a single camera at the back. Lastly, the brand will also announce Buds Pro 2 and a mechanical keyboard that is said to work in both wired and wireless modes.

Follow this live blog to get the latest updates regarding all the products that OnePlus is launching at its Cloud 11 event in New Delhi.

Live Blog

OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event: OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus TV expected specifications, price in India and other details

At today's event, OnePlus will announce its flagship offering -- the OnePlus 11 along with the OnePlus 11R. The company is expected to announce at least five products at today's launch event.

As per the official renders, the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R will look similar to each other. While the OnePlus 11 is said to feature a 2K 120Hz display, the OnePlus 11R is likely to feature an FHD+ resolution display with the same 120Hz refresh rate, both featuring Corning Gorilla Glass and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Similarly, the company will also announce a 65-inch 4K smart TV, which is likely to feature a QLED screen. The upcoming smart -- OnePlus Q2 Pro 65 is expected to support features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. As of now, we don't know much about the OnePlus Pad, which is likely to feature a high-resolution and high-refresh-rate display, possibly powered by a high-end processor.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 12:16 IST
