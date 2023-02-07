OnePlus 11, 11R launch LIVE Updates: India price, specifications, and features

OnePlus is all set to launch a range of new products, including the OnePlus 11 at its Cloud 11 launch event later today in New Delhi. The Cloud 11 launch event will commence at 7:30 PM IST, where, the company will launch at least five new products, including the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and a mechanical keyboard.

The highlight of the OnePlus’ Cloud 11 launch event will be the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered OnePlus 11, which also comes with a 3rd generation Hasselblad camera system and 100W fast charging. Besides, the phone will also offer 16GB of RAM and the company has even confirmed to offer four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

Similarly, the OnePlus 11R is based on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and the phone also has a triple camera setup sans Hasselblad branding. During the launch, the company will also launch its very first Android tablet with a detachable keyboard and a single camera at the back. Lastly, the brand will also announce Buds Pro 2 and a mechanical keyboard that is said to work in both wired and wireless modes.

Follow this live blog to get the latest updates regarding all the products that OnePlus is launching at its Cloud 11 event in New Delhi.