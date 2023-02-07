OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R launch tonight: Expected specifications, price and more

OnePlus will launch OnePlus 11 alongside the OnePlus 11R at its Cloud 11 event. The latest flagship device from the smartphone manufacturer will be an iterative upgrade over its predecessor but brings in some changes like a redesigned camera island and an upgraded telephoto lens. The phone has already launched in China and the specifications are expected to be the same.

The OnePlus 11R is more of an affordable version of the OnePlus 11 and misses out on some things like the upgraded processor and Hasselblad branding on the rear cameras, going by the promotional images on Amazon India. Here we will take a quick look at what these devices will offer and expected prices for the Indian market.

OnePlus 11: Expected specifications

OnePlus’ latest flagship will be powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset to date, which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The phone will likely sport an AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, which will be 6.7-inches in size with 2K resolution. This will be an LTPO 3.0 screen. OnePlus 10 Pro had an LTPO 2.0 panel in comparison.

OnePlus will offer up to 12GB. RAM of RAM, which is something we have seen in the past, though a 16GB RAM variant is also likely. Storage options will start at 128GB going up to 512GB. It is being reported that OnePlus could use the new UFS 4.0 technology on some variants as well.

The camera setup in China includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 48MP SonyIMX581 ultrawide camera and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto lens which supports Hasselblad Portrait mode. The front camera in the China variant is 16MP. The camera also comes with Natural Colour Calibration with Hasselblad. The OnePlus 11 has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging in China.

OnePlus 11: Price in India

In China, the OnePlus 11 starts at Yuan 39999 (Rs 50,000 nearly) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB option. In comparison, the OnePlus 10 Pro launched at Rs 66,999 for the 8GB RAM variant, while the 12GB RAM was priced at Rs 71,999. The T variant was less costly at Rs 49,999 but it came without the Hasselblad branding. It is likely that the OnePlus 11 will cost Rs 66,000 plus in India when it is announced if one goes by the previous pricing strategy adopted by the brand.

OnePlus 11R: Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 11R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as seen on the teaser page on Amazon India. It will come with 16GB RAM as well. However, the phone is unlikely to come with the iconic alert slider or the Hasselblad branding. But the OnePlus 11R will come with a curved AMOLED display if one goes by the teaser image.

According to leaks, the rear camera setup will consist of a 50MP main sensor, while the front camera will be 16MP. The phone is also expected to sport a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

OnePlus 11R: Expected price in India

OnePlus has typically priced the R series lower than the main number series, which is more premium. Last year the OnePlus 10R launched at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB+128GB version version, Rs 42,999 for 12GB+256GB version and Rs 43,999 for the variant with 150W fast charging. We will have to wait and see how the OnePlus 11R is priced given the 10R is currently retailing for Rs 34,999 on Amazon.