OnePlus’ latest concept smartphone has a ‘flowing back’ with blue lighting

OnePlus is teasing its concept phone that will hog the limelight during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next week in Barcelona, Spain. The smartphone in question, as OnePlus likes to call it is a concept device based on the brand’s current-generation OnePlus 11 but features “icey blue pipelines” running through the entire back of the phone. It almost looks like its own series of blood vessels.

The brand says that the pipelines are housed inside under “a bold and futuristic unibody glass design inspired by the calm stillness and vast power of a glacial lake.” Although OnePlus hasn’t shared many details about the concept phone, it appears that the device might have a translucent element to it. The idea is quite similar to what Nothing has done with its debut phone last year. Nothing Phone (1) is a striking device with funky LEDs and a semi-transparent finish. These different LED lights show notifications in a whole new way. Based on what OnePlus has teased, the concept phone is a mixture of futuristic and sci-fi-inspired design that’s also nostalgic for the past.

The concept is interesting, there is no doubt about it, but only time will tell how serious the brand is to bring some elements of the OnePlus 11 Concept to its future phones. To be clear, a concept phone is by no means the confirmation that the device is ready to be launched commercially, but it’s a sign that the brand is already testing such phones with weird designs internally.

But this isn’t OnePlus’ first concept smartphone. Over the years, OnePlus has been showcasing its concept phones at various tech shows. For example, back at CES 2023, OnePlus showcased a phone with a “disappearing camera.”

OnePlus says it will showcase the OnePlus 11 Concept next week on February 27 at the upcoming MWC event, the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry. MWC runs between February 27 and March 2 in Spain.