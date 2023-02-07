scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
OnePlus debuts host of new products, including a flagship smartphone, as competition intensifies in India

The OnePlus 11 touts a better camera and enhanced processor. The high-end smartphone goes neck-to-neck with the iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23.

Demand for premium smartphones is particular high in India despite softening demand for phones globally. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

OnePlus has unveiled a series of new products, including a high-end OnePlus 11 alongside its first tablet device at an in-person event in Delhi. The devices announced Tuesday are collectively the largest that OnePlus has launched in one go, giving us an impression of the scale at which the BBK-owned brand wants to be present across product categories.

OnePlus has thrived in India due to its loyal customer base and premium products since the brand first entered the country.

Although its newest devices aren’t groundbreaking in any sense, they are essentially updates to its best-selling items that consumers may be keen to buy.

The brand’s latest flagship smartphone, OnePlus 11, is key to its growth story in India’s booming premium phone segment. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s updated high-end Snapdragon Gen 2 processor, 16GB RAM and has a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED display. Consumers also get three cameras on the back, once again fine-tuned by Hasselblad. The handset starts at Rs 56,999, which isn’t cheap but still affordable compared to the iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23, two of the high-end phones from its biggest competitors – Apple and Samsung.

OnePlus is also releasing a new premium mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus 11R for those who can’t afford the OnePlus 11 but still want a device with flagship-like features at a lower price point. Consumers on a tight budget may get drawn to the OnePlus 11R, which has Qualcomm’s last-generation Snapdragon Gen 1 chip and a 6.7-inch FHD+  AMOLED display.

The brand’s lineup now also boasts an Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad. This is for the first time OnePlus has launched a tablet, which comes with an 11.6-inch display, a circular camera bump on the back, and even supports a magnetic keyboard and stylus – both included in the box. The OnePlus Pad isn’t an iPad competitor yet but it does help the brand to better compete with Samsung and Lenovo in the mid-premium tablet segment. As of now, there’s no information on the pricing of the tablet.

OnePlus has also beefed up its audio and TV range with the Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. The Buds Pro 2, which are aimed at Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung’s Buds 2 Pro, come with better sound quality and longer battery life. The true wireless buds market has seen an upswing recently in India but the Buds Pro 2’s Rs 9,999 price make them on the premium end of the market.

The biggest takeaway from OnePlus’ Tuesday event, which took place in India, one of its most important markets, was the brand’s ambitions to create an ecosystem of products, giving a cohesive experience across its smartphones, TVs and now tablets. The ecosystem stickiness has helped Apple to offer interconnectivity between its iPhones, iPads and Macs. Samsung, too, is building an ecosystem between its Galaxy devices. But no company other than Apple has succeeded in creating a deepening of interconnectedness between their products.

