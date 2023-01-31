OnePlus 11 5G might just be the flagship redefinition we have been waiting for

OnePlus is one of the very few brands in the market that keeps striving for more and this reflects in the products that it launches. The brand is constantly improving and upgrading its products, redefining expectations and benchmarks. OnePlus will soon be launching the OnePlus 11 5G, which is expected to come with high-end, flagship-level specs. Going by OnePlus’ track record, we would not be surprised if the upcoming OnePlus redefines what a flagship experience is supposed to be.

One of the most important aspects of any flagship phone in today’s day and age has to be its camera prowess. You cannot call a phone flagship unless its cameras can consistently deliver great photographs and the set up is versatile enough to fulfil all your photography needs. That is exactly what OnePlus is expected to bring with the OnePlus 11 5G. The smartphone brand took the camera game to another level with its partnership with Hasselblad a few years ago and features a triple camera set up on the back. But unlike many smartphones that bring one impressive main sensor and keep the others barely useful, all three sensors that make the camera unit of the OnePlus 11 5G are likely to be formidable in their own right.

The main camera is a 1/1.56 inch, 50 megapixel IMX890 main sensor with a huge f/1.8 aperture, and comes with OIS. Then comes the second 48 megapixel ultra wide sensor with 115 degree field of view. The third sensor in the set up is going to be a 32 megapixel IMX709 RGBW Portrait Tele Lens, for DSLR-like bokeh in portrait shots. Those three sensors are impressive enough but what could make them extra special is OnePlus’ tie-up with legendary camera brand, Hasselblad. The OnePlus 11 will be the third OnePlus flagship to feature cameras tuned by Hasselblad and going by its predecessors, it could well set a new standard for smartphone cameras. Hasselblad has been bringing its true-to-life colour palette to the OnePlus range and the OnePlus 11 promises to take this to another level, with there even being talk of the performance of the portrait mode lens actually being comparable to a proper Hasselblad camera. The phone is expected to come with special Hasselblad modes and effects as well, making it a rather unique proposition.

Driving that camera and indeed the entire phone will be one of the most powerful processors in the industry– the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This high-end processor from Qualcomm is expected to not only glide through your everyday chores with ease, but is also designed to handle heavy duty tasks effortlessly. This is believed to be paired with up to a massive 16 GB RAM allowing you to push the power of the processor and use it to its potential. With up to 16 GB RAM the OnePlus 11 5G would basically be able to handle running multiple apps and incoming notifications without skipping a beat. OnePlus says it has used speedy and efficient LPDDR5X and USF 4.0 memory as well for better performance. With those kinds of numbers on your OnePlus you would be able to keep as many as 44 apps active in the background and the OnePlus 11 5G would work smoothly as ever.

That super fast processor and stacks of RAM are likely to play a big role in making the OnePlus 11 5G a gaming monster. The HyperBoost Gaming Engine has been one of the highlights of OnePlus smartphones and is expected to be updated and improved in the OnePlus 11 5G, The phone is reported to come with machine learning GPA frame rate stabilization technology that will automatically ensure an optimal balance between performance and power consumption. This is going to let the phone deliver high frame rate during graphic heavy action scenes while simultaneously decreasing power consumption. Which means that high-end games like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty are likely to glide along smoothly on it.

Its cameras, the processor power and gaming prowess all seem to make the OnePlus 11 5G the new gold standard for Android flagships in 2023. OnePlus does not like settling. And the OnePlus 11 5G seems to have what it takes to surely unsettle the competition around it.