scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

NVIDIA Broadcast can help you maintain eye contact even when you are distracted

With the latest update on NVIDIA Broadcast, users can now enable the eye-contact feature.

Eye contact feature is now available on NVIDIA Broadcast version 1.4 (Image credit: NVIDIA)

Gaming and live streaming are now intertwined. While it is important to maintain eye contact with the audience, it is also important to have an eye on the chatbot. NVIDIA has now come up with an AI-based solution that will allow streamers to maintain eye contact while reading the chatbox.

The latest NVIDIA Broadcast version 1.4 update has introduced a new eye contact feature as a part of the beta testing, which makes streamers and presenters look like they are fixed into the audience at all times. NVIDIA has confirmed that the feature is still in the beta phase, as it has to be optimised for the millions of eye colours and is still accepting feedback from the users to make it prime time ready.

If you have an RTX 2060 or the newer NVIDIA GPU, you can now install and test the eye contact feature via NVIDIA Broadcast, which can be downloaded from NVIDIA’s official website.

Also read |NVIDIA announces GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs at CES 2023

If you own a PC or a laptop with NVIDIA GPU and do video streams, then NVIDIA Broadcast is a must-have app, which offers a lot of streaming-centric features like noise removal and room echo removal. Even when it comes to camera-centric features, NVIDIA Broadcast offers Auto Frame, a feature available on newer Macs and iPads, background blur, background replacer, and video noise removal feature.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sunny Side Up: 80 pc kids in Karnataka pick eggs over bananas & chikk...
Sunny Side Up: 80 pc kids in Karnataka pick eggs over bananas & chikk...
NVIDIA Broadcast feature does work on both desktops and laptops (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar / Indian Express)

How to enable the eye contact feature on NVIDIA Broadcast?

Download the NVIDIA Broadcast (version 1.4 or newer) on your PC or laptop. Go to Camera > Effect > and select Eye Contact (Beta) to use this feature. We tested this on a gaming laptop with RTX 3060 Ti laptop GPU and this feature worked without any issue despite it being in the beta phase.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-01-2023 at 11:29 IST
Next Story

Coronation of Britain’s King Charles to be celebrated with street parties, light shows

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close