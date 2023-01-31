scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Nothing Phone (2) will be ‘more premium’, launch set for late 2023

Nothing's CEO and founder Carl Pei has confirmed the Phone (2).

Nothing's next phone to launch in 2023 itself (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar / Indian Express)

Nothing plans to launch the Phone (2) this year, with the brand targeting the US market as part of the expansion for its upcoming products. Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing calls the Phone (2) a “more premium” smartphone and software will be the key to the experience.

“We’re developing a smartphone that’s more premium than the Nothing Phone (1) and software will be a big focus area for us,” Pei told Inverse in an interview. He describes Phone (2) as “premium” as opposed to Phone (1), which was a flagship for the company.

Pei, whose name is synonymous with OnePlus, now heads London-based Nothing. Last year, the British technology company debuted the Phone (1), a premium Android smartphone with a series of white LED strips strewn across a transparent glass back to create patterns of light that Nothing calls “glyphs”. It was a different-looking device and that helped the brand to differentiate its device from the likes of the iPhone.

While Pei didn’t share many details about the Phone (2), he did mention that the next-generation smartphone is coming this sometime year.

Going forward, the US market will be significant for Nothing. “When you make a smartphone for the U.S. you need to work with the carriers on certification and adapting some of their features into your OS,” Pei said. “We didn’t have the resources for that before and now we do.”

Nothing recently opened a beta program for the Phone (1) in the US. The brand also offers truly wireless earbuds in the market.

31-01-2023
