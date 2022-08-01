scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

Nothing Phone (1) receives another OTA update: Here’s the full changelog

Nothing is rolling out another OTA update to its Nothing Phone (1) that introduces several changes and improvements, and bumps up the software version to v1.1.2.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 3:58:01 pm
Nothing phone 1, nothing phone 1 update, nothing os, nothing os update,Check out what's new with the new Nothing OS update. (Express Photo)

Just over a week ago, the Nothing Phone (1) received a software update, bumping up the Nothing OS software to v1.1.0. The update addressed several bugs and issues and updated the operating with the July security patch. Now, it looks like the company is rolling out another OTA update that introduces several improvements and bumps up the software version to v1.1.2. Here’s a look at all the new update features. A screenshot of the update was posted online by the company’s executives.

Fingerprint scanner improvements

While the Nothing OS 1.1.0 update fixed the fingerprint unlock icon hiding issue, the latest OTA lets users toggle the fingerprint icon when the screen is off. This is really handy if you had problems finding the fingerprint scanner in dark environments or when sleeping.

Changes to Always-On Display

Always-On Display is something we all are used to by. But it is really irritating when it lightens up the room at night. Thankfully, Nothing OS developers have changed the default behaviour with Always-On Display now automatically turning off at night. In case you want to keep the Always-On Display at night, you can manually change the behaviour by heading over to the phone settings.

Read more |Nothing Phone (1) review: A new take on smartphones

Third-party charger compatibility

The Nothing Phone (1) does not come with a charger out of the box. Unsurprisingly, many have opted to use third party chargers. But it looks like some were having problems charging their device. That said, the latest OTA reportedly brings in improvements to charging performance and compatibility with third-party chargers.

Bluetooth codec issue fixed

Few Nothing Phone (1) users were seemingly facing issues with Bluetooth codecs. It looks like the update has finally fixed the problem.

Other changes

Apart from the aforementioned changes, Nothing OS developers have also optimized some minor user interface elements with the v1.1.2 update bringing in some general bug fixes and improving the overall software stability.

First published on: 01-08-2022 at 03:58:01 pm
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 03:58:01 pm

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
