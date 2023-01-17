Nokia T21 budget tablet announced with 3-day battery life, 2K resolution

HMD Global on Tuesday announced the budget-oriented Nokia T21 tablet in India. The tablet, which is the successor to the Nokia T20 tablet from 2021, was actually released in September last year and is now making its way into the country.

The Finnish company seems to be emphasising build quality specifically, as is usual with Nokia products, with a “tough aluminium body” that’s “built to last.” Helping that is the fact that the tab is fairly thin and light, measuring 7.5mm on the edges and weighing 466g.

(Image credits: HMD Global) (Image credits: HMD Global)

Another interesting bit about the tablet is the 3-day battery life claim, which Nokia says is based on real-life usage tests. The 8200mAh battery is claimed to last through “15 hours of web browsing, bingeing a whole TV series and up to a whopping 7 hours of conference calls.” There’s little reason to doubt this considering the tablet features a Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC under the hood. The 12nm chip is an entry-level offering, meaning it’d likely be light on the battery. When the battery runs out, it can be filled up with 18W fast charging.

The IPS LCD display is sized 10.4 inches and offers a 2K resolution of 1200×2000, with SGS low blue light certification making things easier on the eyes. The audio adapts to your surroundings thanks to a technology Nokia likes to call OZO Playback Audio.

Out of the box, the tablet boots into the older Android 12 OS, but Nokia does promise two years of Android upgrades and three years of security updates, meaning it’d get updated to Android 14.

The Nokia T21 is for home as well as office, according to the company, so it gets some “enterprise” features like NFC support and Second Screen that allows you to expand and control your Windows PC. The tablet’s also certified as Android Enterprise Recommended.

If you’d like to pick up a Nokia T21, the pre-booking starts on Nokia.com from January 17 onwards, with a pre-booking offer of Rs 1,000 and a free flip cover worth INR 1,999. The Wi-Fi variant is priced Rs 17,999 while the LTE + Wi-Fi variant will set you back by Rs 18,999. General availability starts January 22 onwards across retail stores, partner portals, and leading outlets.