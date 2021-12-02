‘No clear public safety, emergency definition: Net ban being used for routine policing’

Public safety and public emergency, often used by state and Central governments to justify the suspension of telecom and internet services in an area, are not defined under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

It is, therefore, left to the “appropriate authority to form an opinion” on whether an event threatens public safety and emergency, and thereby ban internet in the area, the MHA told the committee. “The expression public emergency has not been defined in the statute, but contours broadly delineating its scope and features are discernible from the section which has to be read as a whole. Appropriate authority has to form an opinion with regard to the occurrence of a public emergency with a view to taking further action under this section,” the MHA said in its reply to the committee.

Owing to the lack of definition of the two terms, governments across states and the Centre have used these two grounds to suspend telecom and internet services even when the law and order situation may not be as pressing and for “routine policing and even administrative purposes,” the committee noted in its report submitted in the Lok Sabha Wednesday.

To prevent misuse of provisions related to suspension of telecom services, the panel suggested that the government must put in place a proper mechanism, which can “at the earliest to decide on the merit or appropriateness of telecom/internet shutdowns”. It has also said the MHA as well as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) should establish a mechanism to maintain a centralised database of all internet shutdowns in India.