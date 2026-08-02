No auto-renewals, no unnecessary upgrades: 5 easy ways to save on your tech expenses

In Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw, a columnist at the fictional The New York Star, owned $40,000 worth of shoes but had $0 in savings. Although I was never in the same situation as Carrie, I do admit to spending money on tech and buying into ecosystems without realising how much I am spending.

My real struggle has been distinguishing between needs and wants and developing smart tech habits to save money. Impulse purchases during work trips abroad, visits to vintage shops in search of ’90s tech, and trying out new apps with hidden costs all catch up with me by the end of the month.

However, after reading The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, I took a closer look at my tech spending. It helped me identify where I went wrong and build healthier habits, especially at a time when inflation is soaring and the rise of artificial intelligence has made owning electronics increasingly expensive due to an ongoing memory crisis.

It is no wonder, then, that I turned to technology, AI, and the tools available on my smartphone to cut costs. Here are five tips that can help people of every generation save money on tech.

Use AI tools for clear briefs and cheaper deals

AI may be making many things around us more expensive, but it can also help you save money. As consumers, we can’t control global events but we can control how we plan and stick to our budgets.

That’s why I have started using AI tools such as Google Gemini and ChatGPT as shopping assistants. They help me compare prices, find the best deals, and spend less at checkout. For example, when looking for an iPhone 17 Pro Max case, the options I found were way over budget. So, I turned to Google Gemini with a specific prompt: “Looking for an iPhone 17 Pro Max case under Rs 300 on Amazon.in.” The chatbot recommended three options, detailing which ones supported MagSafe charging and which offered clear, anti-fingerprint designs.

AI could be the secret way to find cheap deals online. (Screeenshot taken on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8/Indian Express) AI could be the secret way to find cheap deals online. (Screeenshot taken on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8/Indian Express)

Similarly, I used AI chatbots to find cheaper accessories. On Amazon.in, I tried Rufus AI and entered: “Suggest the cheapest USB-C cable.” It provided options starting as low as Rs 60.

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I have also started using AI tools to manage my impulse triggers. Deep down, I know I don’t need a new watch. So, I asked AI to identify the weak points of the product and help me decide whether to buy or skip it. If AI helps me save money, it’s a win for me and a step toward mindful spending.

Avoid devices when not needed

Even though I review hundreds of devices every year and recommend them to consumers, price pressures are not expected to go away anytime soon due to the memory crisis. A smartphone that once cost Rs 30,000 now costs over Rs 50,000. Similarly, a laptop that used to cost Rs 60,000 can now cost around Rs 90,000. We are paying more for everyday devices, and the era of budget consumer electronics is coming to an end.

Yes, you can buy a high-end phone or laptop on EMI, but EMI costs will go up, and there will likely be fewer deals during upcoming festive seasons. That gives one clear signal: ask yourself whether you actually need a new phone this year. If the answer is yes, consider whether you can delay the purchase by a year or more.

A few days ago, I was almost certain about buying a new Kindle. But I asked myself: since I already have a working Kindle, what would I do with another e-reader? I ended up saving thousands of rupees by deciding to wait.

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Premium smartphones and laptops offer better features, but the upgrades may not always justify the high price. Given how prices are increasing, some devices now cost more than they did at launch. Instead, consider buying a used device if it is in good condition and available at an accessible price – and only if your existing device is broken or reaching the end of its life.

Purchasing a high-end smartphone can derail your money goals, especially in a tight economy. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Purchasing a high-end smartphone can derail your money goals, especially in a tight economy. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Turn off auto-renew for subscriptions

For three consecutive months, I received a text message saying Rs 200 had been deducted from my account for an app I wasn’t even using. The apps we use every day often hide the fine print of subscription contracts, including automatic renewals. Streaming services, apps, and AI chatbots often renew in the background. At times, we forget to turn off auto-renewals when a trial period ends.

One habit that helps is maintaining a list of all your digital subscriptions. Update it whenever you add or cancel a service, and review it monthly to ensure you only pay for what you use. You can also use subscription-tracking apps such as TrackMySubs.com or Subby.com to get reminders about upcoming payments.

For streaming services like Netflix, I have adopted a different approach: I subscribe only when a show I want to watch arrives, and pause the subscription until another show of interest becomes available.

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Remember that many auto-renewal subscriptions are billed through the Apple App Store or Google Play, giving you full control over cancellations: On Apple devices: Go to Settings > Apple ID > Subscriptions. On Android devices: Open Google Play > Menu > Subscriptions, select the app, and follow the instructions to cancel.

If you are paying for multiple streaming services, maybe you could start keeping just one of them active at a time. If you are paying for multiple streaming services, maybe you could start keeping just one of them active at a time.

Use cloud storage instead of built-in storage

There is an ongoing debate between using cloud storage and paying a premium for higher storage variants of a smartphone. After a lot of contemplation, I chose cloud storage services such as Apple iCloud and Google One instead of paying a ridiculous amount for higher built-in storage.

Given how smartphone prices are increasing, it makes little financial sense to buy a new device simply to upgrade storage. For example, Apple charges Rs 20,000 more for an iPhone 17 Pro Max with 512GB of storage compared to the 256GB model. Instead, I opted for the Rs 199 plan for Apple One, which provides 50GB of iCloud storage along with access to Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Arcade. Similarly, Android users can choose Google One Basic, which offers 100GB of cloud storage for Rs 130 per month.

Cloud storage allows me to hold on to my device for longer. I have also become more cautious about using cloud storage wisely. I don’t need to store every single image I have ever captured; instead, I only save photos that have emotional value.

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Another reason cloud storage works for me is that I review a new phone every 15 days. Cloud storage allows me to back up data and transfer it to a new device without hassle. While cloud storage is also getting pricier, it offers far more flexibility than paying a premium for higher onboard hardware storage.

Recurring monthly costs on paid apps can go unnoticed, but it can be easy for them to add up. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express) Recurring monthly costs on paid apps can go unnoticed, but it can be easy for them to add up. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express)

Switch to built-in apps over paid subscriptions

There’s nothing wrong with paying for a premium app when no alternative is available. However, if I can get nearly the same utility for free from an app built into my phone, I think twice before paying for a subscription.

The duplication of apps and tools has made our digital lives complicated. I recently broke that cycle by stopping my subscription to Otter and switching completely to Google Pixel’s free Recorder app to transcribe briefings and interviews.

Apple’s Notes app is another great example. It is robust, built-in, and free, making me wonder why anyone would pay for a third-party organiser. Third-party options are often riddled with ads, in-app purchases, and confusing subscription tiers. Switching to stock, pre-installed apps saves money and simplifies your workflow.

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Establish a budget and set goals for how much you want to spend and save every month. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Establish a budget and set goals for how much you want to spend and save every month. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Bonus tips

One way to start reducing your tech expenses is to track where all your money goes. Start with having both monthly and annual budget for tech subscriptions and memberships. This can give you awareness and help you budget better.

Use technology to offer insights on your spending. There are apps created for tracking expenses, and many budgeting apps offer features to help you track spending.

Be careful with impulse buys when layoffs are rampant. If a tech product doesn’t align with your long-term goals, click “Remove from Cart” and stay focused on the bigger picture.