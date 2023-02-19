NIC to offer eOffice and Sparrow for central and state government organizations

CSC E-Governance Services India Limited (CSC SPV), National Informatics Centre (NIC) and National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer a one-stop managed end-to-end e-Office and Sparrow products to central and state government organisations and enterprises across the country.

CSC SPV will offer end-to-end support to eOffice and Sparrow’s development, roll-out, hosting, and technical support with their own servers, which includes both primary data centre and remote data centre and will be rolled out across the central and state government organisations, which will be used for applications like e-filing system.

Shri Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD & CEO, CSC E-Governance Services India Limited (CSC SPV) said, “There is a large population that needs to come onto the grid of digital revolution and join the wave of empowerment. This partnership will play a significant role in achieving this. We hope to extend its reach to ensure the country’s economic growth and inclusive development.”

Ms Rachna Srivastava, DDG-NIC said that the e-File module alone is being used in the country by more than 10 Lakh Officials and more than 4 Crore files have been created so far. Besides, the SPARROW module is also being extensively used for filing APARs by Government Officials. She added that the eOffice system is enabled for the local language and many States like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, etc. are using it in their respective languages.