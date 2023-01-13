scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Next-gen Apple AirPods could be notably cheaper than current models: Kuo

Kuo says that Apple may be targeting a $99 price tag with the next AirPods.

The Apple AirPods 3 currently sell for Rs 19,900 in India (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)
Apple’s upcoming AirPods lineup could launch in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025, according to prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. These will include the next-generation AirPods and the AirPods Max.

Perhaps the most interesting bit about the new AirPods, though, is the pricing. Kuo says that Apple may be targeting a $99 price tag with the next AirPods, which is even cheaper than the 2nd gen AirPods that start at $129 (or Rs 14,900 in India).

Meanwhile, the current latest generation – the Apple AirPods 3 – sell for $169 (or Rs 19,900 in India). A drop in price as significant as this could bring the starting price of AirPods down to around Rs 11,000, which would be a first. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how it all actually plays out, though.

Also Read |AirPods 2 vs AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: What’s different and which one’s for you?

The AirPods Max have been due for a refresh for a while now. After all, they were launched back in 2020. Kuo didn’t specify if the over-ear headphones would also be seeing a price cut similar to the regular AirPods.

The news comes after another report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who said that Apple could switch to the USB-C standard with the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max lineup by 2024.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 15:52 IST
