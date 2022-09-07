scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Top iOS 16 features to look out for ahead of Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event

iOS 16 is expected to bring in lots of of new features like a redesigned lock screen, the ability to unsend and edit sent messages and more.

iOS 16, iOS 16 new features, iOS 16 update, iPhone 14iOS 16 might be launched alongside the iPhone 14. (Image Source: Apple)

In June this year, Apple unveiled the latest version of its mobile operating system – iOS 16 at WWDC 2022. If we look at Apple’s past releases, iOS 16 will probably be released alongside the iPhone 14.

Introducing a ton of new features and improving existing ones, iOS 16 is surely one of the most significant updates of all time. Here, we will take a quick recap at some of the new features iOS 16 is expected to come with.

Redesigned Lockscreen

Starting with the lock screen, Apple has completely redesigned the iOS lock screen and now allows users to customise it according to their preferences. iOS 16 will also reportedly borrow the ‘Always-On display’ feature from Android, but it might be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro variants.

Also Read |Apple iPhone 14 Launch Live Today: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 expected, keynote starts at 10.30 pm

The lock screen now supports widgets that are integrated with wallpapers and show information like missed calls and upcoming alerts.

Also, notifications will roll up from the bottom of the screen and let users choose between stack, count and expanded list view by pinching the lock screen.

Focus Fode

Introduced with iOS 15, Apple is making some changes to the Focus Mode. Now linked with the revamped lock screen, there are now several ways to activate focus mode, such as from the Control Center or by automating the process.

One significant addition to Focus mode is Focus Filters. It allows users to display only relevant content in system apps like Mail, Messages, Safari and Calendar.

Unsend and edit sent messages

Now you can edit or undo a sent message up to 15 minutes after they are sent. Also, users can now recover recently deleted messages (up to 30 days) and mark conversations as unread.

Also Read |Waiting for Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro this year? You might have to pay more

Apple Map and CarPlay updates

Apple has also made significant changes to its Maps app. The updated Maps now feature 3D-like visuals, multistop routing and the ability to check fares for public transport.

The developers have also improved CarPlay capabilities with iOS 16 now supporting multiple screens. Users will also be able to check various parameters like remaining fuel, speed and car temperature on the dashboard.

Also Read |Apple iPhone 14 series launch today: Bigger camera to Always-On Display, everything that is expected

Apple Passkeys

Using PassKeys, iOS 16 users will let users log in to websites without a password. All your existing passwords will be replaced by a new password that is stored on the device itself and end-to-end encrypted and will sync across all your devices signed in to iCloud.

Keep in mind that using Apple Passkey will require two-factor authentication enabled.

Also Read |Apple iOS 16: Here are 10 features you might have missed

Other Accessibility updates

Another useful addition is the music player widget on the lock screen that works similar to the music player controls on the lock screen on Android phones. With the new Mail app, you will be able to schedule emails ahead of time with the app now automatically detecting key missing elements like email attachments.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users might also get Astrography Mode, satellite connectivity, and two options for how the notch looks and acts amongst several other things.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 10:15:07 pm
