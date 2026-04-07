Netflix rolls out Playground app with games, boosts kids and preschool shows

Popular streamer Netflix, one Monday, April 6, said that it was expanding its preschool and kids’ content lineup. The platform made the announcement alongside the launch of a new interactive app called Netflix Playground, tailored for children aged eight and under.

According to the company, the latest move is designed to create a more curated and engaging environment for young viewers, essentially combining entertainment with learning and interactive play. The app also builds on Netflix’s existing parental control features, which allow families to manage what children watch on the platform.

When it comes to Netflix Playground, the app is being positioned as a companion app allowing children to engage with games and activities based on popular characters such as Peppa Pig, Sesame Street, and Dr Seuss titles. The app comes included within standard Netflix subscriptions. It does not feature advertisements, in-app purchases, or additional fees.