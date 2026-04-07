Netflix rolls out Playground app with games, boosts kids and preschool shows

Popular streamer Netflix, one Monday, April 6, said that it was expanding its preschool and kids’ content lineup. The platform made the announcement alongside the launch of a new interactive app called Netflix Playground, tailored for children aged eight and under.
According to the company, the latest move is designed to create a more curated and engaging environment for young viewers, essentially combining entertainment with learning and interactive play. The app also builds on Netflix’s existing parental control features, which allow families to manage what children watch on the platform.
When it comes to Netflix Playground, the app is being positioned as a companion app allowing children to engage with games and activities based on popular characters such as Peppa Pig, Sesame Street, and Dr Seuss titles. The app comes included within standard Netflix subscriptions. It does not feature advertisements, in-app purchases, or additional fees.
“We’re building a world where kids can not only watch their favourite stories, they can step inside them and interact with their favourite characters,” said John Derderian, Netflix Vice President of Animation Series + Kids & Family TV.
The app is currently available in markets including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand, with a wider global rollout scheduled for April 28. It can be downloaded on smartphones and tablets, with content accessible offline. The company said the app will feature a growing library of interactive experiences such as puzzles, colouring activities, and simple games designed to support creativity and basic learning skills. Examples include activities like memory matching, coordination exercises, and exploratory play environments tied to familiar characters.
Alongside the app launch, Netflix also announced updates to its content slate. The platform has renewed animated series Trash Truck for a third season and confirmed additional episodes of The Creature Cases. A new preschool series titled Young MacDonald has also been introduced, focusing on problem-solving and farm-based storytelling.
“We’re creating a seamless destination for discovery, learning, and play. Whether it’s reuniting with Hank and the Trash Truck crew for new adventures or making a smoothie with Peppa Pig, watching and playing on Netflix can be the fun and easiest part of every family’s day,” Derderian said.
The company underscored a slate of upcoming releases, including new episodes and seasons of popular children’s shows. These include My Sesame Street Friends, CoComelon Lane Season 7, and Dr Seuss’s Horton! Season 2, Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs Season 4, and Sesame Street Season 56 (Volume 3). A third season of Ms Rachel is also scheduled for release later this summer. Netflix said it will continue to invest in educational and interactive content, including experiment-based programming and competition formats such as SCHOOLED!, as well as new titles like Swapped.
Netflix highlighted that children’s programming remains a significant category on the platform, noting that between 2023 and 2025, kids’ titles accounted for a large share of its most-watched content. With this expansion, Netflix aims to position itself as a combined destination for video content and interactive experiences for younger audiences, while maintaining parental oversight tools such as profile controls, content filters, and viewing history tracking.