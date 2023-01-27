Check out these unconventional neckband earphones with the most peculiar of features

Despite TWS earbuds’ growing popularity, neckband earphones continue to be very much in demand. They are cheaper and don’t fall off while you’re running, slipping through sewer grates and whatnot. They are also always there for you — when you receive a call, all you need to do with these is lift them from your neck and insert them into your ears (TWS earbuds could never). Therefore, it’s no surprise to see that the market’s absolutely flooded with neckbands. But while there’s no shortage of choices, diversity is elusive. Taking that into account, we’ve prepped a list of neckband earbuds with the most unconventional features we could find.

Altec Lansing MZX856 – Proper waterproofing

The earphones feature an IP67 rating (Image: Altec Lansing) The earphones feature an IP67 rating (Image: Altec Lansing)

Just about every neckband earphones are rated IPX5 these days, meaning they should stay safe against damage when you wear them out in a drizzle. However, if you are a gym freak who sweats a lot or simply like to spend a lot of time outdoors, then an IPX5 rating may not fall short. That’s where the Altec Lansing MZX856 come in, sporting an IP67 rating – something that’s virtually unheard of in the neckbands market. Selling for Rs 2,100 on Reliance Digital, these neckband earphones pump out music performance via 9mm neodymium drivers, offer 20 hours of playback time on a full charge, and feature song navigation/telephony/volume control buttons.

boAt Rockerz 378 – 3D surround audio

The boAt Rockerz 378 feature large dynamic drivers with 3D Spatial Bionic Sound that is Tuned by THX (Image credits: boAt) The boAt Rockerz 378 feature large dynamic drivers with 3D Spatial Bionic Sound that is Tuned by THX (Image credits: boAt)

Surround sound is a seriously underappreciated feature that when done right works wonders in the way of immersiveness, especially when watching a movie. While you do get the feature on some pricey Sony neckbands, it’s unheard of in the sub-Rs 2,000 range. The boAt Rockerz 378 are possibly the very first to feature “large dynamic drivers with 3D Spatial Bionic Sound that is Tuned by THX.” This “enhances your experience with 3-dimensional realistic audio and positional accuracy” (so reads the brochure). 25 hours of battery life is claimed and the earphones also feature a dedicated “Quick-Switch BEAST Mode” button that reduces latency to just 65ms.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro – Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro also feature LDAC support (Image: Realme) The Realme Buds Wireless Pro also feature LDAC support (Image: Realme)

ANC may be a relatively common feature in earbuds, but it’s extremely rare in the neckband earphones space. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 is one of those ANC-offering oddballs that you can buy for Rs 2,999 along with their promise of reducing noise levels by up to 35dB. They also feature LDAC support, meaning you can stream high-res audio at up to 990 kbps. The battery life is claimed to be 22 hours. If these are too pricey, then the Realme Buds Wireless 2 with similar features make for a cheaper alternative at Rs 2,299.

Noise Flair – Call vibration alert support

Simply pop the buds apart to attend the call upon feeling a vibration (Image: Noise) Simply pop the buds apart to attend the call upon feeling a vibration (Image: Noise)

If you like to keep your phone on silent but also get a lot of calls, then Noise Flair’s call vibration alert feature will ensure you don’t miss anything. These earphones are truly built for people who get a lot of calls – business and otherwise – and also come with “Swiftcaller technology.” Upon feeling a vibration, simply pop the buds apart to attend the call. Noise also claims that the earphones are India’s first to offer full touch controls, and we believe them. The battery life is said to be 35 hours.

boAt Rockerz 333 – Braided cable

The boAt Rockerz 333 also feature dual device pairing (Image: boAt) The boAt Rockerz 333 also feature dual device pairing (Image: boAt)

Broke the cable of your tenth neckband earphones? The boAt Rockerz 333 are here for the rescue with braided cables. boAt claims that not only does the braiding toughens up the cable, but it also helps provide a tangle-free experience.

Blaupunkt BE100 – 100 hours of battery life

The Blaupunkt BE100 have a battery large enough to power a smartwatch (Image: Blaupunkt) The Blaupunkt BE100 have a battery large enough to power a smartwatch (Image: Blaupunkt)

Where others in this category of audio devices max out at 35 hours or so of music playback, the Blaupunkt BE100 takes things to the next level with its 100-hour playtime claim. Add to that 8 weeks of standby time. This is made possible by a 600mAh battery, which is massive for earphones. As a cherry on top, the BE100 also feature call alert vibration and a small display to monitor battery levels. The features list may sound premium, but these earphones start at just Rs 1,199.