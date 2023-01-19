scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

NASA and Boeing join hands to develop new sustainable aircraft design to fight emissions

NASA has awarded Boeing a contract to build, test and fly a full-scale demonstrator concept aeroplane based on Transonic Truss-Braced Wing technology.

NASA, Boeing, airplaneThrough NASA’s Sustainability Flight Demonstrator projet, Boeing will develop and flight-test a full-scale Transonic Truss-Braced Wing demonstrator aircraft. (Image credit: Boeing/NASA)
Listen to this article
NASA and Boeing join hands to develop new sustainable aircraft design to fight emissions
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

NASA announced on Wednesday that it has issued an award to The Boeing Company to develop more sustainable single-aisle aircraft. The US-based space agency will invest $425 million over seven years, and Boeing will work with the space agency to build, test, and fly a full-scale demonstrator aircraft and validate technologies aimed at lowering emissions.

According to NASA, single-aisle aircraft are the workhorses of many airline fleets and thereby contribute to nearly half of worldwide aviation emissions. The space agency plans to complete testing for the project by the late 2020s so that the next-generation aircraft can enter into service in the 2030s. The agency will also contribute technical expertise and facilities as part of the agreement.

Also read |New ice core analysis shows sharp Greenland warming spike

Through NASA’s Sustainability Flight Demonstrator project, Boeing will develop and flight-test a full-scale Transonic Truss-Braced Wing demonstrator aircraft. The concept involves an aircraft that will have extra-long thin wings stabilised by diagonal struts. According to the space agency, this design will result in an aircraft that is much more fuel-efficient than a traditional airliner due to a shape that could create less drag.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“NASA is working toward an ambitious goal of developing game-changing technologies to reduce aviation energy use and emissions over the coming decades toward an aviation community goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Transonic Truss-Braced Wing is the kind of transformative concept and investment we will need to meet those challenges and, critically, the technologies demonstrated in this project have a clear and viable path to informing the next generation of single-aisle aircraft, benefiting everyone that uses the air transportation system,” said NASA associate administrator Bob Pearce in an agency press statement.

The space agency hopes that the technology demonstrated with the concept aircraft will help reduce fuel consumption and emissions by up to 30 per cent when combined with advancements in propulsion systems, materials and systems architecture.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 13:46 IST
Next Story

As Mahindra launches its EV, here’s a look at India’s Electric Vehicles space

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close